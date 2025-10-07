Wolff & Phan Autism Center Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Autism Commission on Quality Erick Dubuque, Director of Autism Commission on Quality Wolff & Phan Autism Center Kim Wolff, Wolff & Phan Autism Center

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Wolff & Phan Autism Center for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Ohio.

Wolff & Phan Autism Center’s programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

“This accreditation reflects Wolff & Phan Autism Center’s commitment to providing the highest standards of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and family-centered care,” said Kim Wolff, BCBA, COBA, chief executive officer of the Wolff & Phan Autism Center. “Through rigorous evaluation, ACQ recognized the center’s dedication to quality improvement, organizational integrity, and outcomes that make a meaningful difference for children and families.”

Wolff & Phan Autism Center is dedicated to supporting children with autism and related disorders through ABA therapy. Located in Northeast Ohio, its clinic provides personalized care designed to meet each child’s unique needs. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to empower children and build their confidence.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Wolff & Phan Autism Center underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.

About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest

level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

