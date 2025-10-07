Vince Kellen Joins LSI Consulting as SVP of Enterprise AI Strategy & CIO 

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI Consulting today announced that Vince Kellen, Ph.D., will join the company as Senior Vice President of Enterprise AI Strategy & Chief Information Officer. A recognized leader in technology-driven change and innovation in higher education, Dr. Kellen brings more than three decades of experience driving enterprise IT strategy, advanced analytics, and large-scale system modernization.

Dr. Kellen has served as CIO of three major universities over the past 20 years and previously spent more than a decade advancing enterprise strategy and emerging technologies. With a Ph.D. in Computer Science, he has been a faculty member teaching enterprise systems and IT strategy at two major universities. His leadership has brought value to boards and executive teams across complex organizations, helping them harness technology for measurable business outcomes. Vince's proven skill at building communities of innovation with users, leaders, and vendors—including public and private partnerships—further underscores his ability to connect technology strategy with collaborative impact.

Dr. Kellen’s career is distinguished by numerous awards and industry recognitions, including a CIO Hall of Fame Inductee, a Gartner Eye on Innovation Finalist, a five-time CIO 100 Award by CIO Magazine, a two-time SoCal CIO ORBIE award winner.

“I am excited to join Nader’s leadership team and help advance LSI Consulting at this extraordinary time for AI and emerging technologies,” said Dr. Kellen. “I chose LSI because of its people, its customer focus, and its vision for AI. Together, we’ll use technology to strengthen our services, expand our offerings, and deliver greater value to customers and the communities they serve.”

As SVP of Enterprise AI Strategy, Dr. Kellen will spearhead LSI’s efforts to provide Enterprise and AI strategy advisory services and embed AI across its service offerings and internal operations. He will focus on building AI-driven frameworks that accelerate enterprise modernization, enhance consulting delivery, and unlock new opportunities for customers and LSI. His leadership will also support LSI’s commitment to helping clients not only transform their organizations but also create positive ripple effects in the communities they touch—whether in education, healthcare, government, or industry. In addition to client-facing initiatives, Dr. Kellen will serve as CIO, guiding internal teams to adopt AI-enabled solutions that increase agility, efficiency, and knowledge-sharing across the firm. His dual role ensures that LSI’s AI innovation is applied externally, to support customers, and internally, to drive the firm’s own growth and efficiencies.

“Vince is a world-class leader with a proven track record of using technology to modernize organizations,” said Nader Tirandazi, CEO of LSI Consulting. “His expertise in AI, enterprise systems, and innovation will help LSI strengthen the services we deliver and extend the positive impact we create for the communities our clients serve. With Vince’s leadership, LSI is positioned to take bold steps in shaping how AI drives value for people, organizations, and society.”

