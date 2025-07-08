LSI Consulting Recognized for Excellence in Customer Experience by Deep-Insight

LSI Ranks Among Top 10% in Customer Experience, Driven by Actionable Feedback and Collaborative Partnerships

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI Consulting is proud to continue its partnership with Deep-Insight as part of the ongoing implementation of a world-class Customer Experience (CX) program.

Since the start of this partnership, in 2021, CEO Nader Tirandazi and the leadership team have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment not only to listening to customer feedback—but more importantly, to acting on it.

Through Deep-Insight’s Customer Relationship Quality™ (CRQ™) methodology, customers were invited again in 2025 to provide honest, confidential, and unbiased feedback on their experience with LSI.

The results of the survey are in, and LSI is thrilled to announce that it now ranks in the top 10% of companies for Experience. This CRQTM ranking reflects the high level of trust customers place in LSI as a business partner who is easy to do business with.

Equally significant, the company saw a notable increase in positive feedback relating to Customer Focus and Collaboration—a testament to the customer focussed culture and values that have been deeply embedded across the organization.

The feedback speaks for itself:

"We have long history and partnership with LSI and it is clear that this will continue."

– Public higher education system that oversees three regional four-year colleges

"They have been a great partner for us."

— #1 public university in Tennessee

"Good partnership, works to find best solution to fit client needs"

— 5th-largest city in the U.S

"I have worked in software development for the last 20 years. LSI is the best team I've ever worked with...hands down!"

— Global entertainment powerhouse

Additional highlights from the 2025 CRQ results:

- Exceptionally strong scores across all key areas, including a CRQ score of 5.5 and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +23

- Customer appreciation for the expertise and professionalism of LSI’s people

- Over 95% of respondents were satisfied with the quality of service delivered, with no issues reported.

These results highlight LSI’s commitment to building strong, long-term relationships and continually improving the customer experience.

LSI is growing alongside its customers by helping organizations modernize how they work and support their communities. Known across North America for its focus on innovation and meaningful results, the firm is making a real difference through technology.

"Thank you to all our customers who participated in our recent relationship survey. Your feedback is invaluable and helps us continuously improve the way we serve you. I also want to express my gratitude to our dedicated team whose commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences is at the heart of everything we do. Together, we’re building stronger partnerships and better outcomes."

— Nader Tirandazi, CEO, LSI Consulting

“LSI received tremendous feedback from their customers this year, and we are thrilled for them - but not surprised. The culture at LSI, which is driven from the top, is simply to always put the customer first and to work collaboratively with each of them, to achieve the best possible outcome. LSI is fully on board with Deep-Insight’s core value of not running client feedback programs as vanity projects, but rather as a mechanism to grow their business in partnership with their customers. Now in the top 10% of the CRQTM database for Experience, we are excited to see what happens next. Well done again to everyone in LSI for this great achievement”

— Rose Murphy, COO, Deep-Insight

About LSI Consulting

Since 1998, LSI Consulting has worked closely with SAP to support public and private sector organizations, using technology to solve real-world problems and improve how communities live and work. By staying current with new tools like AI, LSI helps clients make smarter decisions that have a lasting, positive impact on the people they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.