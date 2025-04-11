invenioLSI to Launch Budget Horizons at SAP NOW AI Tour

Join invenioLSI at the Launch of Budget Horizons at SAP NOW AI Tour Mohammad Awad Daoud, invenioLSI’s Regional Managing Director Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director for SAP UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, a global leader in SAP-based solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the SAP NOW AI Tour. As a proud sponsor, invenioLSI recognizes this as a valuable opportunity to further its expansion in the Middle East region and support digital transformation across key industries.

Taking place on April 15 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (Expo City) South Halls, the SAP NOW AI Tour will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the latest in AI. Attendees will explore real-world success stories and hands-on demonstrations of AI’s transformative potential while gaining insights and strategies for driving efficiency across company-wide and targeted business areas. Being part of SAP NOW, invenioLSI is continuing its mission to align with the region’s needs in government, education, and media & entertainment industries by providing SAP solutions that accelerate growth and bridge the gap between technology and industry-specific challenges.

Introducing Budget Horizons:

For this first time in the region, invenioLSI will debut its latest innovation, Budget Horizons, an advanced SAP SAC and BTP-based budgeting solution tailored for public-sector organizations. Integrating seamlessly with SAP and non-SAP ERP systems, it optimizes financial planning with customizable forms, process controls, and advanced analytics, enabling data-driven decisions through detailed modeling, reporting, and dashboards. In addition to its impressive capabilities, Budget Horizons has also established its place in the SAP Store, adhering to SAP’s high standards, reliability, and unique demand in the market.

Mohammad Awad Daoud, invenioLSI’s Regional Managing Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “SAP NOW AI Tour is an ideal platform for us to showcase our commitment to digital transformation in the region. With the launch of Budget Horizons, we are bringing an innovative solution that empowers public-sector organizations with greater financial visibility and control. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and demonstrating how our expertise in SAP technology can drive efficiency and growth.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director for SAP UAE, added, “The SAP NOW AI Tour aims to showcase the power of AI-driven innovation, and partners like invenioLSI play a key role in bringing these advancements to life for our customers. With solutions such as Budget Horizons, enterprises can enhance financial planning and decision-making, ultimately driving greater operational efficiency. Partnerships such as these are helping to drive digital transformation across key industries in the UAE and region.”

Meet Us at SAP NOW AI Tour UAE:

Join our experts in the South Hall of the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City, where we’ll highlight how our SAP-driven solutions and industry insights are transforming businesses across the region. It will be a great opportunity to discuss your business needs, from optimizing operational efficiency to improving digital transformation outcomes.

Want to schedule a meeting with our team? Contact Prasath Padmanaban, our Senior Sales Manager, at: prasath.padmanaban@inveniolsi.com to arrange an appointment.

For more information about SAP NOW AI Tour UAE, please visit the official event page, or register here. Don't miss out!

About invenioLSI:

invenioLSI is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions committed to empowering organizations to maximize the potential of cutting-edge ERP software solutions for enhanced business growth and efficiency. invenioLSI's dedicated experts and their steadfast customer-centric approach have cemented a reputation for delivering exceptional value and services to its clients.

For more information about invenioLSI and its services, please visit www.inveniolsi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

