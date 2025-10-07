TransportAzumah Launches High Speed Bus Service Connecting Boston and Philadelphia
Tired of stopping everywhere? TransportAzumah's High Speed Bus Network provides express bus services between the 100 largest American cities.
The new route is part of TransportAzumah’s expanding High Speed Bus Network, designed to provide efficient, affordable, and environmentally conscious travel options across major East Coast cities. Each bus is equipped with 110v electrical outlets for passenger convenience and features electronic ticketing for a seamless boarding experience.
Expanded Route Network
• Boston, MA – New York, NY (GWB Bus Terminal)
Stops: Waterbury, CT; Danbury, CT
Service Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun
• Boston, MA – Buffalo, NY
Stops: Rochester, NY
Service Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun
• Boston, MA – Queens, NY (Court Square)
Stops: Stamford, CT
Service Days: Fri/Sat/Sun
• New York, NY – Durham, NC
Stops: Washington, DC; Richmond, VA
Service Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun
• Washington, DC – Durham, NC
Stops: N/A
Service Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon
Commitment to Rider Experience
TransportAzumah’s High Speed Bus Service blends comfort and efficiency with technological innovation. Travelers will enjoy:
- 110v power outlets at every seat, ensuring devices stay charged throughout the journey
- Electronic ticketing, allowing for fast and paperless boarding
- Reliable express schedules tailored to weekend travelers and business commuters alike
About TransportAzumah
TransportAzumah is a forward-thinking transportation provider offering regional and charter services across the Eastern United States. With a focus on connectivity, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction, TransportAzumah continues to redefine long-distance ground travel.
