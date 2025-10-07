TransportAzumah Launches High Speed Bus Service Connecting Boston and Philadelphia

Ad for Boston-Philadelphia bus service Chart of New TransportAzumah High Speed Bus Services

Tired of stopping everywhere? TransportAzumah's High Speed Bus Network provides express bus services between the 100 largest American cities.

The primary focus of our High Speed Bus services is 200-500 mile corridors in the United States. We will also reintroduce intercity bus service to Danbury and Waterbury in Connecticut.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah is proud to announce the launch of its new High Speed Bus Service between Boston, MA and Philadelphia, PA, offering travelers a faster, more comfortable, and more connected way to move along the Northeast Corridor. Service begins Thursday, October 9, 2025, with departures operating Thursday through Sunday from Boston to Philadelphia, and Friday through Monday from Philadelphia back to Boston.The new route is part of TransportAzumah’s expanding High Speed Bus Network, designed to provide efficient, affordable, and environmentally conscious travel options across major East Coast cities. Each bus is equipped with 110v electrical outlets for passenger convenience and features electronic ticketing for a seamless boarding experience.Expanded Route Network• Boston, MA – New York, NY (GWB Bus Terminal)Stops: Waterbury, CT; Danbury, CTService Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun• Boston, MA – Buffalo, NYStops: Rochester, NYService Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun• Boston, MA – Queens, NY (Court Square)Stops: Stamford, CTService Days: Fri/Sat/Sun• New York, NY – Durham, NCStops: Washington, DC; Richmond, VAService Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun• Washington, DC – Durham, NCStops: N/AService Days: Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun/MonCommitment to Rider ExperienceTransportAzumah’s High Speed Bus Service blends comfort and efficiency with technological innovation. Travelers will enjoy:- 110v power outlets at every seat, ensuring devices stay charged throughout the journey- Electronic ticketing, allowing for fast and paperless boarding- Reliable express schedules tailored to weekend travelers and business commuters alikeAbout TransportAzumahTransportAzumah is a forward-thinking transportation provider offering regional and charter services across the Eastern United States. With a focus on connectivity, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction, TransportAzumah continues to redefine long-distance ground travel.For schedules, fares, and reservations, visit www.zoomzoombus.com or follow us on social media for updates.

