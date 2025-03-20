2025 Bus Service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal (PABT) to Six Flags Great Adventure

TransportAzumah Bus Interior of TransportAzumah Bus

TransportAzumah offers direct express bus service from NYC at the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Six Flags Great Adventure

Great Adventure is a world-class amusement park and we are happy to provide direct express bus service from NYC for the 2025 season.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah is excited to offer bus service for the 2025 season between the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson NJ. Service will begin on Saturday, April 12 and operate until January 4, 2026. New for 2025 is service to “Holiday In The Park” during November and December, providing access to Six Flags’s holiday celebration at Great Adventure. Traditional service to the Theme Park, Hurricane Harbor, and Fright Fest will continue this year. The best way to book a seat on this service is to reserve at http://www.308bus.com . When you reserve a seat in advance, you can guarantee your seat for the date that you select.SCHEDULE TO GREAT ADVENTURE (subject to change based on passenger demand)April 2025: Buses operate Saturdays & Sundays, every day during Spring Break (April 12-21)May 2025: Buses operate Saturdays & Sundays until May 23, every day from May 24-31June 2025: Buses operate every day that the park is openJuly 2025: Buses operate every day that the park is openAugust 2025: Buses operate every day that the park is openSeptember 2025: Buses operate Fridays, Saturdays, and SundaysOctober 2025: Buses operate Fridays, Saturdays, and SundaysNovember 2025: Buses operate Saturdays, Sundays, and extra days around ThanksgivingDecember 2025: Buses operate Saturdays, Sundays, December 24, and every day December 26-31January 2026: Buses operate January 1-4Most buses leave the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 930am and leaves Great Adventure 30 minutes after the park closes (unless otherwise indicated)FARES$30 – One Way (only available online)$60 – Same Day Round Trip$100 – Round Trip Bus + Theme Park Ticket (only available online)$100 – Round Trip Bus + Hurricane Harbor Ticket (only available online)$130 – Round Trip Bus + Fright Fest Ticket (only available online)It is HIGHLY recommended that you book your seat in advance at http://www.308bus.com in order to guarantee your seat as some buses sell out.Customers that plan to go to the park more than once should buy a 2025 Gold Pass from Great AdventureSTOPSNew York NY: Port Authority Bus Terminal (41 Street & 8 Avenue near Newark Airport Express bus stop)Jackson NJ: Six Flags Great Adventure (designated charter bus lot)SPECIAL EVENTS AT GREAT ADVENTURESpring Break Days - April 12-202025 Physics Day - May 22025 Dance Fest - May 3-42025 Education Days - May 9, 16Summerbration - July 4-August 17Fright Fest Presented By Snickers - September 12-November 2Oktoberfest - September 13-November 2Holiday In The Park - November 22-January 4WEBSITEComplete information on service to Great Adventure can be found at http://www.308bus.com

