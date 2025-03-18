New Bus Service Between Reading, Kutztown, and Philadelphia

TransportAzumah offers new Reading-Kutztown-Philadelphia bus service to replace Amtrak Thruway bus service.

TransportAzumah's bus connection between Reading and Philadelphia will maintain a connection to Amtrak's 30 Street Station and its numerous regional rail services.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amtrak has discontinued its Thruway bus service between Reading and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania effective March 18, 2025. In light of this cancellation, TransportAzumah is starting replacement bus service between Reading and Philadelphia via Kutztown University. The new service will maintain connectivity to Amtrak, SEPTA, and New Jersey Transit trains at 30 Street Station as planners continue to work on bringing Amtrak railroad service directly to Reading. The additional stop at Kutztown University is new and will be served during the Fall and Spring semesters.SCHEDULEService will initially operate Fridays and Sundays beginning Sunday, March 23, 2025 on the following schedule:Reading PA – Kutztown PA – Philadelphia PARun 724 - 1200pm Reading PA > 1230pm Kutztown PA > 145pm Philadelphia PARun 728 - 500pm Reading PA > 530pm Kutztown PA > 645pm Philadelphia PAPhiladelphia PA - Kutztown PA - Reading PARun 725 - 230pm Philadelphia PA > 345pm Kutztown PA > 415pm Reading PARun 729 - 900pm Philadelphia PA > 1015pm Kutztown PA > 1045pm Reading PASTOPSReading PA - BARTA Transportation CenterKutztown PA - Kutztown University of Pennsylvania (Lot A1 near Rickenbach Learning Center)Philadelphia PA - 30 Street StationFARESOne way fares between Reading & Philadelphia will average around $25.One way fares between Kutztown & Philadelphia will average around $20.Reservations are required and can be booked at https://booking.transportazumah.com

