New Bus Service Between Reading, Kutztown, and Philadelphia
TransportAzumah offers new Reading-Kutztown-Philadelphia bus service to replace Amtrak Thruway bus service.
TransportAzumah's bus connection between Reading and Philadelphia will maintain a connection to Amtrak's 30 Street Station and its numerous regional rail services.”READING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amtrak has discontinued its Thruway bus service between Reading and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania effective March 18, 2025. In light of this cancellation, TransportAzumah is starting replacement bus service between Reading and Philadelphia via Kutztown University. The new service will maintain connectivity to Amtrak, SEPTA, and New Jersey Transit trains at 30 Street Station as planners continue to work on bringing Amtrak railroad service directly to Reading. The additional stop at Kutztown University is new and will be served during the Fall and Spring semesters.
SCHEDULE
Service will initially operate Fridays and Sundays beginning Sunday, March 23, 2025 on the following schedule:
Reading PA – Kutztown PA – Philadelphia PA
Run 724 - 1200pm Reading PA > 1230pm Kutztown PA > 145pm Philadelphia PA
Run 728 - 500pm Reading PA > 530pm Kutztown PA > 645pm Philadelphia PA
Philadelphia PA - Kutztown PA - Reading PA
Run 725 - 230pm Philadelphia PA > 345pm Kutztown PA > 415pm Reading PA
Run 729 - 900pm Philadelphia PA > 1015pm Kutztown PA > 1045pm Reading PA
STOPS
Reading PA - BARTA Transportation Center
Kutztown PA - Kutztown University of Pennsylvania (Lot A1 near Rickenbach Learning Center)
Philadelphia PA - 30 Street Station
FARES
One way fares between Reading & Philadelphia will average around $25.
One way fares between Kutztown & Philadelphia will average around $20.
Reservations are required and can be booked at https://booking.transportazumah.com
Joel Anabilah-Azumah
TransportAzumah LLC
+1 347-927-0750
joel@transportazumah.com
