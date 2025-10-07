Medical Affairs Leaders Gather in Boston to Explore AI’s Role in Shaping the Future of the Field

Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Dr. Susanna Gallani, Keynote Speaker Panelists for Technology and Innovation Symposium

The Symposium will provide attendees with valuable knowledge and strategies to effectively navigate this rapidly changing environment.

MAPS designed the 2025 Symposium to serve as a crossroads for Medical Affairs and technology.” — Robin Winter-Sperry, MD, President of MAPS Americas Region

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Chapter of the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce the 2025 Medical Affairs Technology & Innovation Symposium . This year's event will be held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Convene One Boston Place in Boston, Massachusetts, starting at 1:00 PM.AI is dramatically transforming the future of Medical Affairs, and this evolution will be a central focus at this year's Symposium. This significant event will bring together a diverse group of participants, including Medical Affairs professionals, technology innovators, academic thought leaders, and industry executives. They will engage in crucial discussions about how cutting-edge digital tools, advanced artificial intelligence systems, comprehensive data analytics, and collaborative platforms are reshaping the landscape of scientific engagement.The Symposium will provide attendees with valuable knowledge and strategies to effectively navigate this rapidly changing environment and leverage these advancements to drive innovation in medical communications and stakeholder engagement.As the Keynote Speaker, Susanna Gallani, Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, will address the audience on “AI and the Future of Measuring What Matters in Health.” The session will offer a balanced vision for how AI can empower Medical Affairs professionals to generate actionable insights, strengthen evidence, and ultimately deliver better health.There will also be two expert-moderated panel sessions.The first panel session will discuss "Complexity to Clarity: How AI is Reshaping Medical Affairs Now." Panelists include:· Dat Nghiem, VP, Head of Medical Analytics, Pfizer· Eric Toron, ED, Medical Operations Lead, Merck· Roy Palmer, Head of Medical Digital and Strategy, Vertex· Deb Long, Senior Vice President Medical Affairs, CSL BehringThe second panel session will discuss "Blueprint for Tomorrow: How Medical Affairs Will Transform and Evolve for Maximum Impact in the Future." Panelists include:· Thierry Auperin, VP and Head Global Medical Affairs, Alnylam· Alex Condoleson, Chief Medical Affairs Officer, Medical Engagement & Impact, Pfizer· Georgios Tramountanis, Head of Digital Data and Technology, Takeda· Pranava Goundan, Principle,Data Science & AI, ZS AssociatesNetworking opportunities will also be available, designed to facilitate the exchange of ideas and the development of partnerships.“MAPS designed the 2025 Symposium to serve as a crossroads for Medical Affairs and technology—a place where domain expertise meets digital innovation,” said Robin Winter-Sperry, MD, President of MAPS Americas Region. “We believe the future of Medical Affairs will be influenced by our ability to effectively adopt new tools, forge cross-sector alliances, and develop smarter, insight-driven strategies.” Registration is now open , however, space at this venue is limited, so early registration is encouraged.This event is sponsored by MAPS’ Partner Circle Members: Indegene, ZS, and Within3.About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)Founded in 2016, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is a distinguished non-profit organization recognized under 501(c)(3) status. As a leading authority and vibrant community for professionals in Medical Affairs, MAPS is dedicated to empowering and uniting its members from pharmaceutical, biotech, medtech, and related sectors. We achieve this through exceptional education, extensive networking opportunities, transformative career development, innovative research, and vital industry insights. Our offerings include engaging, expert-led content, meticulously crafted resources, impactful industry events, and strategic collaborations. These initiatives enable Medical Affairs teams to excel in scientific leadership and significantly improve patient outcomes. MedicalAffairs.org

