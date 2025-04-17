The Medical Affairs Professional Society announces John B. Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA, as new Chair of its Board of Directors

John B. Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)

Dr. Pracyk’s expertise and leadership in the field will be instrumental in advancing MAPS’ mission and enhancing the impact of Medical Affairs worldwide.

John is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of driving positive change within the MAPS organization and the wider Medical Affairs profession.” — Travis Hege, MAPS CEO

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), a distinguished non-profit organization recognized under 501(c)(3), proudly announces the appointment of John B. Pracyk , MD, PhD, MBA as the new Chair of its Board of Directors.Dr. Pracyk is the Chief Medical Safety Officer and Senior Vice President at Olympus Corporation, where he leads Medical Affairs, Medical Safety, and Infection Prevention & Control. He developed the company's first medical safety initiative and expanded medical affairs while promoting better global infection prevention practices.In his past roles with MAPS, he founded the Med Tech Focus Area Working Group, co-chaired the 2020 Annual Meeting, and served on the Executive Committee. For the last five years, he has been the President of the Americas Region, growing membership to over 16,000 members from leading pharmaceutical and MedTech companies. He also authored the first textbook on medical affairs."On behalf of the entire MAPS community, I am deeply honored and privileged to accept the role of Chair of the MAPS Board of Directors. With heartfelt gratitude for the trust placed in me, I am excited to collaboratively lead our dedicated Board of Directors to drive the MAPS mission forward. Together, we will enhance the impact of Medical Affairs professionals worldwide to advance the trajectory of human health for the patients we serve."Dr. Pracyk is a skilled neurological surgeon and leader in Medical Affairs, focusing on safe, patient-centered medical technologies, and develops innovative healthcare delivery platforms to improve patient outcomes. He inspires his global teams and has held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) in Medical Affairs, Pre-Clinical Research, and Clinical Research before joining Olympus Corporation. He earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Duke University and has fellowships from The University of Cambridge and The National Institutes of Health. Dr. Pracyk is a diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and a fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons."John is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of driving positive change within the MAPS organization and the wider Medical Affairs profession," states Travis Hege, MAPS CEO. "As we navigate these transformative times in healthcare, his experience and vision are invaluable. I believe there has never been a more crucial moment to have a skilled leader like John at the helm, guiding MAPS and supporting all professionals involved in Medical Affairs as we strive to enhance patient outcomes and advance the field."The Chair position is a prestigious role with a two-year term that commenced April 2, 2025, offering an invaluable opportunity to lead and make a significant impact in the field of Medical Affairs.About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)As the foremost resource and community for Medical Affairs professionals, MAPS delivers top-tier education, extensive networking opportunities, and critical industry insights to propel the Medical Affairs field forward. Our platform expertly connects professionals from pharmaceutical, biotech, MedTech, and supporting agencies with cutting-edge research, best practices, and valuable career development opportunities. Through dynamic expert-led content, impactful industry events, and strategic collaborative initiatives, we empower Medical Affairs teams to lead in scientific excellence and significantly enhance patient outcomes. Learn more about MAP’s mission, ways to get involved, and membership at MedicalAffairs.org

