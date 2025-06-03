The Medical Affairs Professional Society announces Robin Winter-Sperry, MD, as new President for the Americas Region.

Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Robin Winter-Sperry, MD

Since joining MAPS in 2018, Dr. Winter-Sperry has demonstrated remarkable dedication and leadership in the organization.

Since her arrival at MAPS, Robin has been a dynamic catalyst for our incredible growth.” — Travis Hege, the CEO of MAPS

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society ( MAPS ), a distinguished non-profit organization recognized under 501(c)(3), proudly announces the appointment of Robin Winter-Sperry, MD as the new President for the Americas Region.Since joining MAPS in 2018, Dr. Winter-Sperry has demonstrated remarkable dedication and leadership in the organization. She served as the Chair of the Membership Committee from 2021 to 2024, where she significantly improved member engagement. Additionally, Dr. Winter-Sperry volunteered on the Mentorship Committee and participated in the Mentorship Program. She has also been a respected member of the MAPS Board of Directors since 2018, where her extensive experience and insights have greatly contributed to MAPS' impressive growth.“The healthcare landscape is rapidly changing, and Medical Affairs serves as a crucial connection between scientific discovery and patient care,” says Dr. Winter-Sperry. “By promoting innovations, embracing collaboration, and striving for excellence, we can elevate the Medical Affairs profession while transforming the patient journey. Our ultimate goal is to shape a future where medical advancements lead to meaningful health outcomes, and I’m honored to be leading the journey at MAPS."Robin Winter-Sperry, MD, has extensive experience in healthcare, particularly in the biopharmaceutical industry. She is the President of Scientific Resilience, a consulting firm focused on Global Medical Affairs strategy and innovation. Previously, she led Field-Based Medical Excellence International/Oncology at Pfizer and was the Head of Global Field-Based Medical at Ipsen. At Sanofi Genzyme, she established standards for Field-Based Medical Excellence and served as Vice President of Tactics & Strategy for Multiple Sclerosis. She also founded Scientific Advantage, a Medical Affairs consulting firm.Robin began her career at Schering-Plough (Merck) in Dermatology and worked at Sandoz/Novartis, where she launched Novartis' first Medical Science Liaison department. She has been instrumental in promoting the roles of MSLs and Field Medical teams in the biopharmaceutical industry."Since her arrival at MAPS, Robin has been a dynamic catalyst for our incredible growth," declares Travis Hege, the CEO of MAPS. "As the Medical Affairs community undergoes a transformative evolution and broadens its reach throughout the Americas, Robin stands poised to elevate MAPS to extraordinary new heights."As President of the Americas Region, Dr. Winter-Sperry's position is essential in advancing the organization’s mission throughout North, Central, and South America. This leadership role entails strategic oversight, community engagement, and the promotion of professional development among Medical Affairs professionals. Additionally, she is responsible for the development and coordination of regional chapters across the Americas, supporting chapter leaders, fostering local engagement, and ensuring alignment with MAPS’ overarching goals.The President of the Americas Region is a prestigious role with a two-year term that commenced on April 1, 2025, offering an invaluable opportunity to lead and make a significant impact in the field of Medical Affairs.About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)As the leading resource and community for Medical Affairs professionals, MAPS offers high-quality education, extensive networking opportunities, and essential industry insights to advance the Medical Affairs field. MAPS connects professionals from pharmaceuticals, biotech, MedTech, and supporting agencies with innovative research, best practices, and valuable career development opportunities. Through dynamic, expert-led content, impactful industry events, and strategic collaborations, we empower Medical Affairs teams to excel in scientific leadership and significantly improve patient outcomes. Learn more at MedicalAffairs.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.