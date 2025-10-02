Anesthesia Management Services, PC Announces CRNA Hiring at McLaren Bay Region Hospital

Anesthesia Management Services PC is hiring CRNAs to work at Macomb Bay Region Hospital in eastern Michigan.

Our independent model prioritizes growth and teamwork, giving CRNAs diverse surgical experience within a supportive, collaborative team.” — Dr. Paul Urbanowski, Chief of Anesthesia at McLaren Bay for AMSPC

BAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anesthesia Management Services, PC , an independent and physician-led anesthesia group serving Michigan for more than 55 years, is pleased to announce new career opportunities for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City, Michigan.McLaren Bay Region, a 415-bed acute care hospital and the regional leader in cardiovascular and neuroscience services, serves nearly half a million residents across the Great Lakes Bay Region. Its state-of-the-art surgical services span a wide spectrum of specialties—from cardiovascular and neurological procedures to orthopedic, pediatric, labor & delivery, and minimally invasive Da Vinci robotic surgeries.Joining Anesthesia Management Services at McLaren Bay Region means becoming part of a supportive anesthesia care team that values collaboration, innovation, and work-life balance. CRNAs are essential in providing high-quality care in a wide range of surgical specialties, working alongside anesthesiologists and other skilled providers.“We are proud to continue expanding our CRNA team at McLaren Bay Region,” said Dr. Paul Urbanowski, Chief of Anesthesia at McLaren Bay for Anesthesia Management Services, PC. “Our independent structure allows us to prioritize flexibility, professional growth, and a team-first culture, while delivering outstanding patient care in one of Michigan’s leading hospitals. For CRNAs, that means the opportunity to practice across diverse surgical specialties, enjoy flexible scheduling, and be part of a supportive, collaborative team that truly values their expertise.”CRNA Career Highlights & Benefits:• Flexible Scheduling: Multiple shifts available to fit work-life balance.• Compensation: Competitive pay plus overtime at 1.5x; average weekly compensation of $5,800+.• Generous Paid Time Off: Six weeks of vacation plus sick time.• Bonuses: $50,000 sign-on bonus (two-year commitment) and retention incentives.• Comprehensive Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, malpractice coverage, and 401(k) with employer match.• Professional Growth: Tuition reimbursement, leadership opportunities, and support for new graduates.Qualifications:Applicants must hold CRNA certification, licensure in Michigan, BLS and ACLS certifications, and have graduated from a COA-accredited program. Both experienced CRNAs and new graduates are encouraged to apply.With more than 60 anesthesiologists and 150 CRNAs serving hospitals and surgery centers across Michigan, Anesthesia Management Services, PC is proud to remain independent and locally led, offering its team members the support, stability, and autonomy that larger national groups often cannot.To learn more or apply for CRNA opportunities at McLaren Bay Region Hospital, please visit https://amspcmi.com/careers / or email careers@amspcmi.com with questions.###

