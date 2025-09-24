The Association for Independent Medicine Announces Free Membership for All Medical Residents

The Association for Independent Medicine is offering free membership to medical residents to equip the future of healthcare with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Initiative reflects AIM’s commitment to helping the next generation of physicians thrive outside of corporate-controlled healthcare

Residents are entering a healthcare system where autonomy and patient-centered decision-making are increasingly at risk. Free AIM membership ensures they have a voice and the support they need.” — Dr. Marco Fernandez, AIM President

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Independent Medicine (AIM) , the national organization dedicated to protecting physician autonomy and advancing patient-first, independent care, today announced that it is now offering free membership to all active medical residents across every specialty.The new initiative reflects AIM’s commitment to equipping the next generation of physicians with the tools, knowledge, and community they need to thrive outside of corporate-controlled healthcare.Through free membership, medical residents will gain access to:• Networking and Mentorship: Opportunities to connect with practicing independent physicians across specialties.• Negotiation Support: Guidance and resources to help navigate contracts and employment terms.• Educational Resources: Information on the benefits of practicing independently, and strategies for joining or starting independent practices.• Advocacy Opportunities: A chance to help shape the future of medicine by getting involved in AIM’s efforts to preserve physician-led care and resist corporate consolidation.“As hospitals and corporations continue to absorb practices, residents are entering a healthcare system where autonomy and patient-centered decision-making are increasingly at risk,” said Dr. Marco Fernandez, President of AIM. “By engaging early, residents can play a pivotal role in building a future where physicians—not corporations—are empowered to lead care. Free AIM membership ensures they have a voice and the support they need from day one.”The Association for Independent Medicine was founded to defend the practice of medicine as a profession, not just a business. AIM provides education, advocacy, and a growing national community of independent physicians who believe that putting patients first means keeping medical decision-making in the hands of doctors.Residents can learn more and join for free at www.associationforindependentmedicine.org About the Association for Independent MedicineThe Association for Independent Medicine (AIM) is a physician-led, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting medical independence and advancing patient-first care. AIM supports physicians through education, advocacy, and community-building, while working to push back against corporate consolidation that undermines the doctor-patient relationship. Learn more and join the effort at www.associationforindependentmedicine.org

