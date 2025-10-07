Mega Millions on the Move, Tonight’s Jackpot an Estimated $547 Million 

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, MISS. – Just weeks after a historic Powerball jackpot run that saw the second-largest prize in U.S. lottery history claimed at $1.787 billion, Mega Millions is now climbing fast with an estimated $547 million jackpot with an estimated cash value of $251.7 million for tonight’s drawing, making it the 12th largest in the game’s history.

Adding to the excitement in Mississippi, one lucky player still holds an unclaimed $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the historic jackpot run. The ticket was purchased at the Pilot Travel Center in Moss Point.

The winning numbers from the most recent Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Oct. 3, were 18-19-38-54-57 with a Mega Ball of 19.

Tickets for tonight’s drawing are $5 per play. All non-jackpot prizes are automatically multiplied up to five times. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

For more information, including winning numbers, visit www.mslottery.com.

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

A ticket purchased at Brothers Pit Stop in Picayune matched all 5 numbers to win the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $122,815 in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 3, 8, 10, 16 and 26. The jackpot amount was increased from the original estimate due to ticket sales. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot now resets to an estimated $50,000 for tonight’s drawing.

October Scratch-Off Games Available Now

The new October scratch-off games are available now at Mississippi Lottery retailers, offering players chances to win cash prizes up to $100,000:

$1 – Lucky Numbers: A classic key number match-style game with top prizes of $5,000. Reveal a “2X” symbol and double your prize instantly.

$3 – BINGO Night: An extended play game with top prizes of $30,000. Find a “3X” symbol in any winning pattern to triple your prize for that card.

$5 – Cash Money: Multiple ways to win with top prizes of $100,000. Reveal a “MONEY BAG” symbol to win the prize shown, a “5X” symbol to multiply your prize five times, or a “STACK OF COINS” in the bonus spot for an instant win.

Players must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information on these and other games, visit mslottery.com.

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $223 million with an estimated cash value of $104.4 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $4.32 million with a cash value of $2.02 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $50,000.