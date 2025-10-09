‘Let’s Build…Again!’: Chanda Center for Health Launches Capital Campaign to Bring Adaptive Gym to Disability Community

After 20 years of transforming healthcare for Coloradans, local nonprofit is expanding again—making movement affordable, accessible, and life-changing.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chanda Center for Health in Lakewood, a first-of-its-kind, fully accessible clinic offering integrated, disability-competent healthcare under one roof, has launched the “Let’s Build…Again” capital campaign to expand services, treatment rooms, and create a state-of-the-art adaptive gym—ensuring movement is accessible for every Coloradan living with long-term physical disabilities.At nine years old, Chanda Hinton’s life changed forever after a spinal cord injury left her paralyzed. Utilizing integrative and complementary therapies to not only improve but save her life, Chanda recognized the overwhelming need to create a space where individuals living with long-term physical disabilities can create their own healthcare path, live independently, and be active members in the community.In 2015, as a result of the first capital campaign, "Let's Build,”, the Chanda Center for Health opened its doors, offering acupuncture, massage, chiropractic care, behavioral health, primary care, physical therapy and care coordination. Now twenty years later, the second capital campaign aims to cover construction costs to renovate the additional 6,000 square feet, support expansion costs of current and new programs, and purchase equipment for treatment rooms, an adaptive gym, and a yoga space.“Our ‘Let’s Build…Again’ capital campaign is a testament to the continued need from our community. It honors the impact we’ve made over the last 20 years, the ongoing fight against healthcare barriers, and our unwavering stance to be a safe, accessible, and equitable place for current and future participants. Together, with the help of our long-time supporters, volunteers, and donors, the Chanda Center for Health remains a steadfast advocate for preventative and proactive wellness strategies for all,” Chanda Hinton, Founder and Senior Executive Director of the Chanda Center for Health.The Chanda Center for Health’s impact is undeniable:88% of participants report increased social connection and community involvement78% spend less time and money on traditional healthcare77% have improved their ability to function independently67% have fewer medical emergencies and ER visitsYet for many individuals with long-term physical disabilities, going to a regular gym is impossible—barriers in accessibility, equipment, and cost keep them from the movement their bodies desperately need. At the Chanda Center for Health, ‘Movement is Life.’ With the support of adaptive equipment, a yoga room, and professionally trained providers, participants will get to move through accessible exercises that align with their individualized function and mobility.The Center’s vision has garnered widespread support from organizations, individual donors, and more. Currently, the Center has achieved 47% of their overall goal of raising $5.3 million dollars. Generous donations have been made by Peter’s Yellow Submarine Trust ($500,000), The Anschutz Foundation ($200,000), The Whiteman Family Foundation ($75,000), and three individual donations at $50,000 each. Additionally, Hensel Phelps, JHL Constructors, and Shopworks Architecture have collaborated on a larger in-kind donation via time, labor, and material.“Supporting the Chanda Center for Health’s ‘Let’s Build…Again!’ campaign is deeply personal to me. As someone who has experienced a spinal cord injury, I understand firsthand the importance of accessible, integrative healthcare and the life-changing impact of movement. I’m proud to stand behind a mission that empowers individuals with long-term physical disabilities to live independently and thrive,” Ryan Martorano, Chief Estimator at Hensel Phelps.Movement is not a privilege, but a human right. Now is the time to rally behind this grassroots organization preventing healthcare barriers and making movement accessible and affordable for all. The Chanda Center for Health is offering a variety of ways that individuals and organizations can support through monetary, in-kind donations, and more.Learn more or donate at https://chandacenter.org/letsbuildagain or contact Chanda Hinton at chanda@chandacenter.org.About The Chanda Center for HealthThe Chanda Center for Health’s mission is to deliver, advocate & educate for integrative therapy and other complementary services to reduce health disparities and costs by improving health equity and outcomes for individuals with physical disabilities through the support of donors, grants, special events and community partners. In addition to providing direct services, the Chanda Center for Health is an advocate organization that assesses healthcare barriers for persons with disabilities through systemic policy changes and/or improvements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.