Chanda Center for Health Celebrates 20 Years of Impact, Advocacy, and Change for Individuals with Disabilities

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chanda Center for Health celebrates its 20th anniversary year, a monumental milestone that reflects two decades of unwavering advocacy and commitment to redefining integrative healthcare for individuals with long-term physical disabilities. What began as one woman’s vision has blossomed into a vibrant community hub, transforming lives, and advancing advocacy for accessible and equitable healthcare.Founded by disability healthcare advocate, Chanda Hinton, the Chanda Center for Health delivers and advocates for integrative therapy, primary care, and other complementary services to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for people with long-term physical disabilities, such as spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and spina bifida.“The 20th anniversary is a monumental milestone for me, all of our participants, staff, volunteers, and donors who’ve supported the Chanda Center for Health. For two decades, the Chanda Center has been a safe and comforting place for individuals with long-term physical disabilities to receive care, to build community, and to transform their lives. As we look to shape the future of healthcare within Colorado for many more years, we will continue to advocate for equitable and accessible healthcare and to provide integrative health services that impact and change the lives of our community,” Chanda Hinton, founder of the Chanda Center for Health.Hinton, a quadriplegic and woman living with spinal cord injury since the age of nine, created the Chanda Center for Health with wellness in mind, ensuring individuals living with long-term physical disabilities have an opportunity to combat chronic pain, live independently, and create their own healthcare path. Her passion for breaking barriers extends beyond the Chanda Center, making a significant impact on the legislative level by passing the CIH Waiver in 2009. The CIH Waiver provides individuals with long-term physical disabilities access to acupuncture, chiropractic, and massage through Medicaid.“For two decades the Chanda Center for Health has been dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and fostering health and wellbeing through integrative therapies. This milestone is a testament to the resilience of those we serve, the commitment of our team, and the support of our community. I am filled with gratitude, pride, and awe simply being a part of it. Here’s to honoring our past and embracing a future of continued impact and inspiration!” Chandra Matthews, Executive Director of the Chanda Center for Health.Utilizing Hinton’s namesake, the 20th Anniversary aims to define the meaning of CHANDA: highlighting the Center’s emphasis on Community, Hope, Accessibility, Never Give Up, Disability, and Advocacy. The 20th Anniversary, with the official anniversary date of the Center being February 22nd, will be commemorated throughout 2025 with a series of events and initiatives that celebrate the Center’s legacy and future. The highlight will be the Big Event in May, a fundraising event to honor the community’s contributions and share the Center’s vision for the next 20 years. Additional year-long activations will include:-Storytelling campaigns spotlighting participants, families, volunteers, etc.-Conferences and forums to discuss the future of disability-inclusive care.-Fundraising events and the Big Event–stay tuned!"The Chanda Center for Health has been a vital part of my health and recovery for the past decade. Their comprehensive services have helped me address health challenges, maximize recovery, and maintain overall well-being. By focusing on holistic care, they’ve reduced my reliance on medication, minimized hospital visits, and prevented medical complications." Sherown Campbell, Participant.As we mark this extraordinary milestone, the Chanda Center for Health invites everyone - participants, supporters, volunteers, and the wider community - to join in celebrating 20 years of shaping healthcare, where disabilities and wellness coexist, and lives are positively impacted. In support of this milestone moment, the Chanda Center for Health is encouraging people to consider becoming a recurring monthly donor at $20 or more. As a monthly donor, individuals will have their name appear on the Center’s donor wall, where participants visually see that we live in a world where others whom we may never meet, care about accessibility and equity in healthcare.For more information about the Chanda Center for Health and the 20th Anniversary celebrations, visit https://chandacenter.org/ Donate here to become a monthly recurring donor.###ABOUT THE CHANDA CENTER FOR HEALTHThe Chanda Center for Health strives to improve health outcomes for people living with long-term physical disabilities by delivering comprehensive integrative healthcare, which include acupuncture, behavioral health, chiropractic, dental, massage, adaptive yoga, physical therapy, and care coordination. Funding for services is provided by Medicaid, because of the Center’s advocacy work, and generous donors of the Chanda Center for Health.

