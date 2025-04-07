Collective Health Society Launches Revolutionary Integrated Dental and Medical Clinic

State-of-the-Art Dental and Wellness Center Combines Functional Primary Care and Holistic Dentistry to Improve Patient Well-Being

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective Health Society (CHS), where oral health meets total wellness, is leading the future of healthcare with a revolutionary new dental and wellness practice that integrates functional medicine and holistic dental care. Set to open its doors in Centennial, Colo. on April 14, the center connects health care practitioners across various expertise to provide comprehensive patient care. The state-of-the-art dental clinic offers functional and biologic dentistry to improve systemic health, and a functional primary care doctor to help manage comorbidities using a holistic approach. Collective Health Society is a passion-driven venture founded by dentist and industry consultant, Dr. Katie Lee CHS’ 5,236-square-foot dental suite focuses on treating the oral microbiome through advanced diagnostics and targeted treatments to improve patients’ systemic health, including fertility, heart health, disease prevention and sleep and breathing issues. A portion of the practice is dedicated specifically to women’s health, addressing a critical gap in the medical industry for root cause, comprehensive women’s care. An on-site IV infusion center will promote detoxification and immune system improvement. The facility will also feature a didactic training center, designed to bring in-person and virtual education to patients and practitioners.Dr. Katie Lee is a dentist, oral systemic health expert and author who has made it her life’s work to promote education on the link between oral health and systemic health. Her passion comes from personal experience, which is detailed in her book, Saved By the Mouth. Dr. Lee has won Top 40 under 40 Dentists in America and International Woman of the Year in Dentistry, and is a sought-after speaker and consultant in the industry.“I truly believe that a cohesive team of providers must work together to make patients optimally well,” said Dr. Katie Lee. “My vision for CHS is to elevate the standard of care across the country and to empower patients with knowledge and precise treatments to enhance their quality of life for years to come.”More information about Collective Health Society and Dr. Katie Lee can be found at www.collectivehealthsociety.com or call 303-223-2343.About Dr. Katie LeeDr. Katie Lee is a dentist, entrepreneur, and author based in Aurora, Colorado. She is the founder of The Collective Health Society, a fully integrated functional dental and medical center dedicated to enhancing patients' oral-systemic health. Additionally, she established the Collective Education Society, a training center that provides both didactic and hands-on learning for clinicians. She is the author of "Saved By the Mouth," a book designed to educate both patients and clinicians on the critical role of oral health. Dr. Lee serves as the Chief Clinical Advisor for Dental Innovation Alliance, a venture capital group supporting technology companies in the dental industry to find the root cause of disease. She also consults with multiple dental technology companies focused on improving the clinical experience and patient outcomes. As a member of NASA's Analysis Working Group, she contributes to clinical recommendations aimed at protecting astronauts' oral microbiome during space travel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.