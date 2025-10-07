SilverTech and Independent Bank Website Redesign Wins Prestigious Web Excellence Award

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a leading digital marketing and technology agency, is proud to announce that its client, Independent Bank, has been honored with a Web Excellence Award for its newly redesigned website.The Web Excellence Awards celebrate the best of the web, recognizing outstanding achievements by creative professionals and agencies worldwide. Receiving an Award of Excellence represents one of the highest honors in the competition, distinguishing projects that demonstrate innovation, user-centric design, and measurable impact.The award-winning Independent Bank site, built on the HubSpot CMS platform , reimagines the digital banking experience, introducing streamlined navigation, human-centered design, AI-powered search, predictive analytics, and integrated support tools. Together, these enhancements provide customers with faster, more personalized, and more intuitive access to banking services."We partnered with SilverTech to rebuild every layer of our website architecture, design, content, and functionality. We introduced predictive analytics, AI-powered search, and fully integrated support making banking easier, faster, and more personal. Since launch, we’ve seen longer sessions, more engagement, lower bounce rates, and fewer support calls. But most importantly, we’ve built a site that finally reflects who we are: the bank of YOU," said Mindy Dyk, VP of Digital Marketing at Independent Bank.This recognition highlights SilverTech’s deep expertise in leveraging Hubspot to design data-driven, customer-focused digital experiences that help financial institutions engage more effectively with their customers. It also adds to the agency’s growing list of accolades, which include being named Progress Sitefinity Partner of the Year and earning multiple Kentico Site of the Month awards, further cementing SilverTech’s reputation as a trusted leader in digital transformation.For more information about the Web Excellence Awards, visit: https://we-awards.com/winner/independent-bank/ About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, The State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.

