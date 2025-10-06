Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Buffalo, S.D. Man Sentenced to Prison for Abuse of Minors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, October 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Buffalo, S.D. man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to two separate counts of Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor.

Duane Newlander, 55, was sentenced in August in Butte County Circuit Court. The charges stem from cases in Butte and Harding counties. He was sentenced to 10 years on each charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

“These are heinous crimes that targeted children, and we always will vigorously prosecute these offenses,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “I’m thankful for investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to bring justice to these victims.”

The crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021 in Butte County, and between 2016 and 2020 in Harding County.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Harding County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Fourche Police Department, investigated the crimes. The cases were prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office in cooperation with the Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Harding County State’s Attorney’s Office.

