Transplant Survivor Garen Armstrong, Shamrock Roofing Support Donate Life Kansas

In a heartfelt commitment to saving lives and raising awareness, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is proud to be the head sponsor of the Donate Life campaign.

As a transplant survivor, I know firsthand the lifesaving power of donation. It’s a privilege to be alive, and it’s our mission to help others have that same chance.” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Director Garen Armstrong , a heart transplant recipient, is using his voice and platform to inspire others to register as organ and tissue donors.Armstrong’s journey from patient to advocate has fueled Shamrock Roofing and Construction ’s dedication to this cause. “As a transplant survivor, I know firsthand the lifesaving power of donation,” Armstrong said. “It’s a privilege to be alive, and it’s our mission to help others have that same chance.” Donate Life Kansas reports that nearly 500 Kansans are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and thousands more await tissue and corneal transplants. Each registered donor can save up to eight lives, restore vision for two people, and enhance the lives of up to 75 others through tissue donation.This campaign seeks to amplify that message across the state, encouraging residents to join the Kansas Organ and Tissue Donor Registry. Registration is simple, free, and deeply impactful.Garen Armstrong: A Voice for HopeThrough Shamrock Roofing and Construction, Garen Armstrong has long supported community outreach, charity initiatives, and life-giving missions. After receiving his heart transplant, Armstrong turned a personal challenge into a public calling, championing causes that align with service, generosity, and second chances."We’re honored to support Donate Life Kansas not only as a sponsor but as believers in its mission," Armstrong said. “Every name added to the donor registry could mean the world to a family in need.”How Kansans Can HelpBecoming a donor takes just moments but leaves a lasting legacy. The campaign highlights key facts to inform and empower potential registrants:You can save up to eight lives through organ donationYou can restore vision and improve quality of life through cornea and tissue donationAll major religions support donation as an act of love and generosityDonor registration does not interfere with medical care prioritiesDonors incur no costs, and the donation process honors the dignity of the individual, including the possibility of open-casket funerals.A Shared Mission: Shamrock Roofing and Donate LifeShamrock Roofing and Construction’s sponsorship amplifies the reach of Donate Life Kansas through educational materials, public outreach, and statewide events. This partnership reflects the company’s core values of compassion, integrity, and community leadership.Together, Garen Armstrong and Shamrock Roofing encourage all Kansans to make a difference. “Join the registry. Talk to your family. Let your generosity live on in others,” Armstrong said.To register or learn more about the Kansas Organ and Tissue Donor Registry, visit https://www.donatelifekansas.com For more information about Shamrock Roofing and Construction, visit https://shamrockroofer.com To learn more about Garen Armstrong and his story, visit https://garenarmstrong.com

