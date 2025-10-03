Shamrock Roofing & Construction Iowa Files Appeal Related to Unlicensed Public Adjuster Statute
Shamrock Roofing and Construction
The company challenges the Unlicensed Public Adjuster statute, citing free speech and property rights concerns affecting homeowners and contractors across Iowa.
The statute in question limits the role contractors may play when assisting homeowners with property insurance claims, reserving such advocacy exclusively for licensed public adjusters. According to court filings, Shamrock Roofing & Construction asserts that these limitations affect how homeowners engage with their chosen service providers following property damage, particularly in the aftermath of severe weather events.
In court documents, the company argues that these restrictions raise constitutional concerns related to free speech and property rights. We respect the law and the regulatory process, while also believing it’s important to advocate for clear communication and the rights of homeowners to engage freely with their contractors,” said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing & Construction. Shamrock Roofing & Construction is seeking judicial review to evaluate whether the statute imposes undue burdens on contractors and homeowners during the insurance recovery process.
The appeal, submitted this week, requests that the courts review the statutory language and its implications for homeowners seeking assistance during the insurance claims process. As of this filing, no court has ruled on the merits of the case, and the legal process remains ongoing.
Shamrock Roofing & Construction operates in multiple states across the Midwest and has been involved in discussions around regulatory practices affecting contractors and homeowners. The company states in legal filings that it supports clear and fair guidelines but believes the UPPA law warrants further legal examination.
For additional information about Shamrock Roofing and Construction Iowa, visit https://shamrockroofer.com/location/iowa
.
To learn more about Garen Armstrong, visit https://garenarmstrong.com
.
For details about the UPPA Statute, refer to the Iowa Insurance Division website: https://iid.iowa.gov/guidance-contractors-and-public-adjusters
.
