Shamrock Roofing & Construction Opens New Wichita Location Amid Rapid Growth and National Recognition

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing & Construction, one of the fastest-growing roofing companies in the Kansas City area and beyond, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Wichita, Kansas. This expansion strengthens Shamrock’s presence across the Midwest and continues its mission of delivering top-quality roofing services backed by exceptional customer care.Recently recognized as #1 on the KC Fast 50 list of fastest-growing businesses, Shamrock Roofing has quickly become a household name in the roofing industry. In addition to this achievement, the company has been nominated for the prestigious Ingram’s Award and named one of the Top 100 Roofing Contractors in the United States. These accolades underscore Shamrock’s dedication to excellence, growth, and innovation.Making the Lists and Opening New LocationsFrom its Kansas City roots, Shamrock Roofing has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and premium service. With rapid growth fueled by referrals and repeat customers, the company is expanding its footprint and now proudly serves homeowners and businesses in multiple regions.Shamrock Roofing & Construction now operates in Clinton, Colorado Springs, Denver, Des Moines, Fort Smith, Houston, Kansas City, Lake St. Louis, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Lincoln, Little Rock, Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Springfield, Texoma, Tulsa, and most recently, Wichita.This wide-reaching network allows Shamrock to bring its signature blend of expertise, quality, and customer-first service to more homeowners than ever before.A Legacy of Roofing ExcellenceThe heart of Shamrock Roofing & Construction lies in its leadership. Garen Armstrong, Executive Director, has been instrumental in guiding the company’s expansion and sustaining its commitment to quality.Garen grew up watching his father build Shamrock Roofing from the ground up. He recalls learning the values of hard work, customer service, and craftsmanship from an early age. Today, those values remain at the core of Shamrock’s culture. Under Garen’s leadership, Shamrock has upheld its founding principle: providing reliable, high-quality roofing services that homeowners can trust.“Roofing isn’t just about shingles and nails—it’s about protecting families, homes, and memories,” said Garen Armstrong. “What my father started decades ago has grown into something incredible, and I’m proud to carry on his legacy as we continue expanding and serving new communities like Wichita.”Commitment to Wichita HomeownersThe Wichita location will provide a full suite of roofing services, including:Residential roof replacement and repairCommercial roofing solutionsEmergency roof repairRoof inspections and maintenanceGutter installation, service, and repairShamrock’s Wichita team is staffed with skilled roofing professionals who share the company’s dedication to craftsmanship, safety, and customer satisfaction. Homeowners can expect transparent communication, fair pricing, and roofs built to last.Industry Recognition and GrowthShamrock’s consistent recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Kansas City area reflects its customer-first approach and its ability to scale without sacrificing quality. Earning a spot at the top of the KC Fast 50, coupled with nominations for the Ingram’s Award and recognition as a Top 100 Roofing Contractor, demonstrates the company’s strong reputation within the industry and among customers alike.This momentum has fueled Shamrock’s continued expansion into new markets. With each new location, the company builds on its commitment to creating long-lasting relationships with clients, investing in local communities, and delivering top-notch roofing solutions.Looking AheadWith Wichita now added to its growing list of service areas, Shamrock Roofing & Construction looks forward to becoming a trusted partner for homeowners across the region. The company plans to continue expanding strategically, ensuring that more communities have access to the roofing expertise that has made Shamrock an industry leader.About Shamrock Roofing & ConstructionShamrock Roofing & Construction is a premier roofing company founded on the values of hard work, honesty, and quality service. With decades of experience and a legacy of excellence, Shamrock provides residential and commercial roofing solutions across the Midwest and beyond. Consistently recognized for growth and industry leadership, Shamrock Roofing combines skilled craftsmanship with exceptional customer care, making it one of the most trusted names in roofing.

