Former Startup Executive’s New Book Explores How Empathy Is a Leader’s Greatest Asset

Christopher Kaufman releases “Empathy at Work: Building Better Businesses Through People-First Leadership” with Forbes Books.

“Empathy at Work: Building Better Businesses Through People-First Leadership” by Christopher Kaufman is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Empathy at Work: Building Better Businesses Through People-First Leadership” by Christopher Kaufman is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes."Empathy at Work" explores a vision for organizational success rooted in humanity, emotional intelligence, and trust. Chris Kaufman, cofounder and former chief creative officer of StockX , applies his leadership experience and academic research to argue that empathy is not only a moral imperative but a business advantage.Kaufman shares stories from his own career and real-world business case studies to show how emotionally intelligent leadership can dismantle toxic workplace norms. He outlines how leaders can cultivate growth mindsets, make meaningful hiring decisions, uphold accountability, and build sustainable cultures rooted in shared values. With clear takeaways and ready-to-action strategies, "Empathy at Work" helps both aspiring and established leaders create resilient, high-performing organizations that prioritize people—not just profits.“This book is all about people-centricity. That starts with you,” Kaufman said. “If you’re going to create a people-centric culture, one where humanity becomes a part of the workplace, you need to demonstrate your own humanity. That means letting yourself be human—vulnerable, fallible, questioning, seeking, learning—instead of putting on the guise of being all knowing and all powerful (which none of us are). Above all, it requires empathy.”"Empathy at Work" offers the tools and mindset shifts needed to lead with heart, inspire innovation, and foster lasting success.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorAs the cofounder and former chief creative officer of StockX, a revolutionary global e-commerce platform, Christopher Kaufman helped drive the company’s growth to over 30 million users and a valuation of $3.8 billion. Kaufman’s personal journey as an executive inspired him to explore the ways in which leaders succeed and fail. Through a combination of firsthand experience and academic research, he’s discovered the key to unlocking lasting business success: empathy. In Empathy at Work, Kaufman shares what he’s learned, providing practical advice for leaders who are ready to lead from the heart. In doing so, he proves that creating space for vulnerability in leadership—while not always easy—can go a long way in helping both people and organizations thrive.About the Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.