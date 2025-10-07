Preserving Golfing Legacy - GDI’s championship renovations at Chandigarh and Rambagh

Vijit Nandrajog, Chief Architect at GDI logo of Golf design India

India's top golf course architect Vijit Nandrajog led GDI team to carry out design-build renovations/ upgradations at Chandigarh Golf Club and Rambagh Golf Club

Transforming a landmass into a golfing paradise begins with a deep appreciation and understanding of the land itself.” — Vijit Nandrajog, Principal Architect, Golf Design India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Masters' Touch - Golf Design India Drives Major Revitalization for Two Historic Championship CoursesGolf Design India (GDI), India’s multi-award-winning golf architecture & construction firm, recently completed design and construction renovation projects for two of the nation’s most esteemed legacy clubs: Rambagh Golf Club and Chandigarh Golf Club. This crucial work emphasized GDI’s capability as an experienced golf designer firm to handle complex, simultaneous renovations, ensuring that two of India’s historic Championship courses were modernized without sacrificing their foundational character.Architectural revitalization at Chandigarh Golf ClubGDI has been associated with Chandigarh Golf Club for over a decade and has planned for and carried out renovations at this course in a phased manner whilst minimizing disruption in play for the members. GDI has ensured the design upgrades enabled the course to continue meeting international competition standards while preserving its rich tradition & history. The team's focused effort on golf course design & renovation was instrumental in enhancing the club's position as a premier venue for competitive play as well as in providing an ever improving experience for its members.Strategic design and construction for Rambagh Golf ClubThe extensive revitalization at Rambagh Golf Club was guided by GDI’s philosophy of "Design Dictated by Nature." Led by a team of expert Golf course renovation architects and engineers, this project involved major design and construction upgrades. The goal was to maintain the true essence of the landscape while seamlessly integrating modern solutions for efficiency and playability. This complex golf course design & renovation ensured that the course was both aesthetically beautiful and robustly functional, built to the highest quality parameters to ensure long-term sustainability.The success of these projects was anchored in the vision of GDI’s leadership, ensuring the highest standards of architectural integrity and execution."Transforming a landmass into a golfing paradise begins with a deep appreciation and understanding of the land itself.” Vijit Nandrajog, Principal Architect, Golf Design IndiaGDI's commitment to quality and technical proficiency is what sets the firm apart, making it one of the top golf course architects in the country. Our team of Golf course renovation architects India drove the entire design, construction management, and maintenance process to ensure clients received services that exceeded all expectations.About Golf Design India (GDI)Since launching in 2007, Golf Design India has firmly established itself as India’s premier golf architecture & construction firm, earning multiple awards for its outstanding contributions to golf course design & renovation and maintenance. Under the leadership and guidance of Vijit Nandrajog, India’s first qualified Golf Architect with a Master's in Architecture from Scotland, GDI has pioneered innovative and sustainable solutions. GDI offers comprehensive and detailed services for designing of championship golf courses, real estate executive golf courses, and practice ranges. The firm embraces the entire spectrum pertaining to the top-quality designing & construction of new courses and renovation/ remodelling/ maintenance of existing courses, dedicated to building sustainable golf environments.

