Puerta del Lobo Breaks Ground on Landmark Texas Winery and Luxury Development

BLANCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puerta del Lobo , the renowned winery and lifestyle destination based in Querétaro, Mexico, has officially broken ground on its first U.S. development in Texas. The project marks a new chapter for the brand, bringing its celebrated blend of winemaking, luxury living, and cultural experiences to one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.Located along the Texas Wine Trail just 54 miles from Austin, 70 miles from San Antonio and 25 miles from Fredericksburg, the Texas development will feature a working winery, vineyard-inspired event spaces, and a collection of 54 lot (min 3 acre) luxury residences designed to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Puerta del Lobo delivers a community experience of comfort, natural beauty and a celebration of outstanding wine, with private vineyards for each property and the opportunity for owners to craft their own personal wine with support of a master winemaker. By combining wine culture with high-end hospitality, Puerta del Lobo aims to create a world-class destination where visitors and residents can enjoy curated culinary, cultural, and leisure experiences.“Our vision for Texas is to bring the spirit of Puerta del Lobo to a region that already has such a strong identity and tradition of hospitality and wine,” said Luis Miguel Correa, CEO. “Just as our family has done in Mexico, we want to create a place that feels authentic to its setting, while offering a destination that elevates local culture, celebrates wine, and builds community.”Building on Proven Success in MexicoFor generations, Puerta del Lobo has been producing award-winning wine in the historic state of Querétaro, Mexico. In 2014, they created the concept of Luxury Private Vineyard States with their Puerta del Lobo development. With its deep historic roots and family traditions guiding their way, Puerta del Lobo’s flagship project in Mexico has become a leading enotourism destination, blending award-winning winemaking with boutique accommodations, fine dining, and cultural programming. Named the "Mexican Winery of the Year 2025" by the Mexican Association of Sommeliers, the success of that project serves as a model for the Texas expansion, which will adapt the concept for local markets and international audiences.Fostering Community and Delivering Economic ImpactThe Texas development is expected to generate hundreds of construction jobs and long-term hospitality, tourism, and vineyard operations roles once open. Puerta del Lobo is also investing in local partnerships with growers, artisans, and businesses to ensure the project supports the broader regional economy. Beyond direct economic benefits, the development is designed to foster cultural exchange, culinary tourism, and sustainable land stewardship. The project is being developed to preserve the beauty and aesthetics of the Texas Hill Country and is also committed to dark sky lighting and sustainable water usage practices to protect the area’s aquifer. The final project will also include Chef-led restaurants, green areas, recreational amenities, a club house, a wedding venue, an exclusive boutique hotel, and attached commercial areas.Sales Cycle Now OpenPre-construction sales are now open for the luxury residences. Interested owners are encouraged to come reserve their spot now and work with Puerta del Lobo and their luxury builder partners to design their dream home with a winery in the beautiful Texas Hill County.For more information about Puerta del Lobo Texas, please visit puertadellobo.com

