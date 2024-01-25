Balcones Land Co. Announces Sale of 218 Acres of Prime Texas Hill Country Land
This prime land features excellent ground water, elevated topography, terraced land, and is the perfect location for Puerta del Lobo.
Puerta del Lobo will provide 100, 1.5-acre lots with stellar views perfectly matched with producing vineyards.
Site will be home to a luxury private vineyard estates community & boutique hotel
JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balcones Land Co. announced the closing on the sale of 218 acres of its Wine Trail Ranch property between Fredericksburg and Johnson City, TX on Highway 290. The buyer, CB Wine Tourism out of Querétaro, Mexico, purchased the land and plans to develop Puerta del Lobo USA, a luxury private estate development surrounded by vineyards that will include high-end amenities, such as a boutique hotel and upscale restaurants.
— Chris Horne, Managing Partner, Balcones Land Co.
Balcones Land Co. is a Texas Land Development team that acquires and thoughtfully beautifies rural ranch land with the purpose of bringing the ranch way of life for more people to enjoy.
“We believe every property has a story to tell, and when we envision projects, we thoughtfully consider every element of the land – the topography, trees, wildlife, history – that gives each property its own legacy,” said Chris Horne, Managing Partner of Balcones Land Co. “We are proud to have played a role in the legacy of this great area and are excited to see Puerta del Lobo come to life on this beautiful piece of land in the Texas Hill Country.”
The property features excellent ground water, elevated topography, and terraced land – all an ideal location for a vineyard and beautiful estate community in the Texas Hill Country. With great visibility on Highway 290, this Blanco County gem sits just an hour's drive from Austin and San Antonio.
“The Texas wine country has been called the Napa Valley of the 1960s, and, though it’s already booming, the potential for growth abounds,” said Jose Luis Correa, CEO of CB Wine Tourism. “For someone looking to be a part of this growing market, the chances to find a prime piece of property along the heart of the wine trail in the Texas Hill Country are dwindling. With its expansive views, rolling topography, terraced land, and an abundance of lush, mature oak trees, as well as being a major tourist attraction, we know this land will be the perfect property for us to bring our Puerta del Lobo concept to Texas.”
Puerta del Lobo is an established concept that’s been operating successfully since 2014 in Querétaro, Mexico. Puerta del Lobo along the Texas Wine Trail will look to build on this success and provide 100, 1.5-acre lots with stellar views perfectly matched with producing vineyards. CB Wine Tourism will develop and construct high-end, luxury housing, with plans to start construction in 2024 or early 2025. Puerta del Lobo will also feature high-quality amenities, including an oenological park, music festivals, a boutique hotel, upscale restaurants, spa, fitness center, fresh food market, parks, trails, co-working space, a care clinic and more.
Balcones Land Co. notes that there are still 40 acres of this property available for purchase. With 1,440 feet of frontage along Highway 290 and unencumbered by zoning restrictions, the remaining tract is prime for commercial development. This property is one of several projects Balcones Land Co. is working on in the Texas Hill Country area. Balcones Land Co. recently announced the development of its 464 Ranch project, a thoughtful ranchette community located in historic Johnson City, Texas that features 72 five-to-eleven acre lots and encompasses the natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and rolling topography of the Texas Hill Country.
For more information on the Wine Trail Ranch, please visit: https://www.winetrailranch.com/
For more information on Puerta del Lobo, please visit: https://puertadellobo.com/
About Balcones Land Co.
Balcones Land Co. takes pride in practicing responsible land management to ensure minimal impact on the ecosystems and environment that define the regions where they have projects. Our ethical and conservative approach is intentional to every audience we serve: to the buyers who are looking to purchase a lot within one of our communities; to the sellers who are considering selling us their land; and to investors who trust us with their assets.
For more information, please visit https://www.balconeslandco.com/
