Balcones Land Co.'s 464 Ranch Celebrates Rich History of the Texas Hill Country
Once a former trophy hunting ranch, 464 Ranch features exotic wildlife that roam throughout the property.
464 Ranch land goes back hundreds of years to early Texan settlers
We want people to get a sense of the rich history of this land and feel like they're coming home to their 500-acre trophy ranch, but not have the upkeep of a 500-acre trophy ranch.”JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balcones Land Co.’s 464 Ranch project, a 72 homesite ranchette community located in historic Johnson City, Texas, has been thoughtfully planned to honor and celebrate the rich history of the Texas Hill Country. 464 Ranch’s history goes back hundreds of years to early Texan settlers and even hosts the old Marble Falls wagon trail that predates Texas Highway 281 and is still visible on the ranch today.
Named after the original 464-acre Oak Ridge trophy hunting ranch on which it sits, the 464 Ranch lots are 5-11 acres with building sites set on one-acre sections of the lot to preserve the feel of the former trophy hunting ranch. The land is high fenced and is still home to blackbuck, antelope, axis, trophy whitetail, wild turkey, gray fox, and other exotic and native wildlife.
“We believe every property has a story to tell, and when we develop projects, we thoughtfully consider every element of the land – the topography, trees, wildlife, and history – that gives each property its own legacy,” said Chris Horne, Managing Partner of Balcones Land Co. “With 464 Ranch, we're keeping the exotic animals and making them part of the community, which I think is something that's pretty unique. We want people to get a sense of the rich history of this land and feel like they're coming home to their 500-acre trophy ranch, but not have the upkeep of a 500-acre trophy ranch.”
With rolling hills, high points with views, various tree densities, and very little non-usable topography, the quality of land at 464 is second to none. Building lines of sight have been minimized from the roads and between properties to maintain its ranch integrity throughout the community.
The natural amenities of the Texas Hill Country land will be complemented with improvements to accommodate Hill Country family lifestyles, such as a two-mile hike and bike trail, two-acre stocked pond, seven-acre community park, playscape, sand volleyball court, and wildflower area.
Even necessary infrastructure was planned with a view to preserving the history and beauty of the land. The roads throughout the community flow over and around the hills, with beautiful curves and gorgeous views. Other amenities include buried utilities, fiber optics for high-speed internet and asphalt roads. The entry gate makes a statement as any authentic Texas ranch should, with locally-mined and cut limestone block, giant reclaimed timber beams, corten steel signage, and native landscaping.
Less than an hour from Austin and San Antonio, 464 Ranch is close to the big city, but just far enough away with convenient access to historic Johnson City, wineries, shopping, local dining live music, groceries, and more. Seven State Parks and nearby lakes provide exciting outdoor adventures, making this an ideal spot to enjoy the Texas Hill Country in all its beauty and still enjoy the amenities of the local Texas community.
“Johnson City is such a special town with a rich history of its own, and 464 residents will have convenient access to all the amenities Johnson City has to offer. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this great community," Horne noted. “Additionally, as Austin and San Antonio grow, the concept of what's close to town expands. This ranch is actually very close to both and for a commuter, the drive is as much a part of the experience as actually getting home.”
Lots start in the $260,000s at 464 Ranch and there is no timeline to build. Potential owners can expect low POA dues, wildlife tax-exemption, underground power, high-speed fiber-optic internet, asphalt roads and a builder friendly process with reasonable restrictions.
464 Ranch marks the second project Balcones Land Co. has developed in the Texas Hill Country area. Balcones Land Co. is a Texas Land Development team that acquires and thoughtfully beautifies rural ranch land with the purpose of bringing the ranch way of life for more people to enjoy.
Balcones Land Co. takes pride in practicing responsible land management to ensure minimal impact on the ecosystems and environment that define the regions where they have projects. Our ethical and conservative approach is intentional to every audience we serve: to the buyers who are looking to purchase a lot within one of our communities; to the sellers who are considering selling us their land; and to investors who trust us with their assets.
