New Book Rethinks Wellness Through the Power of Whole-Being Philosophy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Adjusted Reality: Supercharge Your Whole-Being for Optimal Living and Longevity," by Sherry McAllister, DC, M.S. (Ed) CCSP, PAF, FACC, is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Conventional modern practices often amount to quick fixes and fragmented healthcare that overshadow true healing. With "Adjusted Reality," Dr. Sherry McAllister advances a bold, refreshing approach to personal transformation and long-term vitality. Drawing from more than 25 years of clinical expertise, Dr. McAllister introduces a “whole-being” philosophy. It’s an integrative, sustainable framework that aligns mind, body, and spirit.More than your average prescriptive self-help manual, Adjusted Reality invites readers to question the forces shaping their decisions, break free from outdated systems, and embrace intentional actions that sustain progress well beyond life’s metaphorical peaks. Dr. McAllister blends heartfelt storytelling, hard-won insights, and a unique health stewardship philosophy to help individuals move from “last hope” to “first choice” in their personal health journey.Through the Foundational Seven pillars—Investment, Replenishment, Nourishment, Movement, Adjustment, Contentment, and Revitalizement—Dr. McAllister provides a comprehensive blueprint for thriving in every aspect of life. She addresses physical wellness and the emotional and social dimensions of health, underscoring the role of balance, resilience, and community connection in achieving lasting change.“Modern healthcare is fragmented and disjointed. Now more than ever, it is critical to acknowledge the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit,” Dr. McAllister said. “We are navigating the peaks and valleys of a shared journey, where each step—upward or downward—shapes our path toward happiness and, ultimately, contentment through the choices we make. How we respond to the challenges along the way defines who we are, shaping the quality of our lives and influencing our longevity. This is an opportunity to turn the light back on, realize and quell our fears, and shape a monster-free future of found happiness built around an ideal that creates joy.”By challenging conventional healthcare paradigms and advocating for a shift from well-being to whole-being, “Adjusted Reality” calls on us to reimagine what’s possible for the individual and the communities they help build.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorSherry McAllister, DC, M.S. (Ed) CCSP, PAF, FACC, is the president of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress , an award-winning not-for-profit organization that leverages cutting-edge research to elevate the transformative benefits of chiropractic care globally.Dr. McAllister earned her Bachelor of Science in cellular, molecular, and microbial biology from the University of Calgary and a master of Science from the University of California, East Bay. She is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic West, where she served as an associate professor. She has completed certification programs from Stanford Graduate School of Business in Executive Leadership Development and Yale University’s Science of Wellbeing.Sherry is a sought-after speaker at national conventions, corporate wellness programs, international chiropractic seminars, global healthcare events, health benefit and advisory panels, and business and healthcare alliance gatherings.Dr. McAllister has served as a Qualified Medical Examiner and expert Chiropractic Witness for the State of California and has owned a private practice in San Jose, California, since 1996.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

