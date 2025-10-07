Pratt Industries expands York County operations with new manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pratt Industries, a provider of custom packaging solutions, today announced it is expanding its York County operations with a new manufacturing facility. The company’s $92.5 million investment will create 116 new jobs.

With more than 35 years of experience, Pratt Industries is one of the largest corrugated packaging companies in the U.S. and one of the world’s largest, privately held producers of 100% recycled containerboard.

Pratt Industries will upfit the facility located at 2087 Williams Industrial Blvd. in Rock Hill to manufacture its packaging products. In addition to the new operation, the company also currently operates a recycling center in Rock Hill.

Individuals interested in joining the Pratt Industries team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are excited to expand our operations in the great state of South Carolina and the mid-Atlantic region. Our new facility supports our continued commitment to invest in recycling, clean energy infrastructure and American manufacturing jobs.” -Pratt Industries Global Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt

“Pratt Industries investing $92.5 million to establish a new facility in York County is a big win for South Carolina’s recycling industry. This project will create 116 new jobs and marks an important step forward in strengthening our state’s reputation in sustainability and manufacturing.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Pratt Industries’ ongoing success underscores all that can be accomplished with a strong commitment to sustainability and circularity. We are proud the company continues growing in South Carolina and congratulate Pratt Industries on its newest manufacturing facility in York County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Pratt Industries’ expansion highlights York County’s ability to support companies that are building a sustainable future. We value their partnership and the quality jobs this project brings to strengthen opportunity across our community.” -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

“I’m grateful for the partnership established with Pratt Industries as they explored sites and am confident this location in Legacy Park is a great fit to support the needs of their growing business. We look forward to welcoming Pratt Industries’ manufacturing service line to our community, creating over 100 well-paying jobs. We stand ready to support them with a quality workforce and reliable utility services." -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys

FIVE FAST FACTS