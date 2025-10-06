Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 6, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 6, 2025, include the following:
Sunday, October 5 to Monday, October 6: Gov. McMaster will attend a Republican Governors Association event, Sea Island, GA.
Thursday, October 9 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement event, 253 Calhoun Street, Bamberg, S.C.
Thursday, October 9 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit Honda for Manufacturing Month, 1111 Honda Way, Timmonsville, S.C.
Thursday, October 9 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend a SC250 ceremony at the South Carolina State Fair, State Fairgrounds, Pepsi Place Stage, 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: September 29, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 29, 2025, included:
Monday, September 29
6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured the Scout Motors site, Scout Motors Site, 501 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, SC
Tuesday, September 30
1:15 PM (CST): Economic development meeting.
1:30 PM (CST): Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2025 UP Summit, Bentonville Municipal Airport, 2205 SW I Street, Bentonville, AR.
Wednesday, October 1
11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Isuzu Groundbreaking event, Isuzu Piedmont Plant, 7755 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C.
12:30 PM: Economic development meeting.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
2:30 PM: Agency meeting.
3:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.
3:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to William H. Bingham, Sr., Governor’s Office, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
4:15 PM: Agency meeting.
4:45 PM: Agency meeting.
5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster welcomed the state’s military commanders and community partners to the Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Thursday, October 2
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Military Commanders' briefing, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.
12:00 PM: Media availability.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
12:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
1:45 PM: Gov. McMaster joined U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham for a law enforcement roundtable, South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, 112 Westpark Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.
2:30 PM: Media availability.
4:00 PM: Agency meeting.
5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster recognized the Irmo Little League All-Stars at a ceremonial event, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, October 3
4:00 PM: Agency meeting.
Sunday, October 5
Gov. McMaster attended a Republican Governors Association’s event, Sea Island, GA.
6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
8:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
