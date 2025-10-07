Partnership Brings NEFT Vodka to More Than 200 Events Across San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento

The Midway will also host World’s Away in early 2026, with NEFT as a featured partner across bars, cocktails, and brand activations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium two-ingredient vodka housed in its signature eco-friendly barrel, has been named the featured vodka sponsor across NPU Live’s cultural events and select Midway programming through a multiyear partnership. The collaboration cements NEFT’s role at the center of Northern California’s cultural calendar, from large-scale music festivals to intimate community experiences.As the flagship venue in the NPU Live portfolio, The Midway stands as one of the largest privately owned music and event venues on the West Coast and a cultural cornerstone of San Francisco’s Dogpatch district. Together with NPU Live’s portfolio of venues—including the Palace of Fine Arts, SVN West, The Mint, Pier 80, Storek, Golden Gate Park, and additional open-air and adaptive spaces—this partnership brings NEFT into over 250+ live events across all of NPU Live’s key promoter partners now through 2026.The collaboration officially launched at Portola Music Festival, San Francisco’s premier waterfront festival at Pier 80, which draws more than 42,000 attendees per day. Looking ahead, The Midway will also host World’s Away in early 2026, with NEFT as a featured partner across bars, cocktails, and brand activations.“Great nights are remembered for the music, the art, and the people you share them with — and sometimes, the drink in your hand,” said Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. “The Midway is a cultural icon, and our partnership with Non Plus Ultra places NEFT at the heart of the Bay Area’s most unforgettable moments.”“NPU Live has always led the charge in shaping the Bay Area’s biggest cultural moments—producing shows that capture the city’s spirit while delivering curated event experiences from around the globe. Partnering with NEFT isn’t just about serving vodka; it’s about two like-minded, culture-forward brands uniting bold creativity with world-class entertainment to create moments that resonate across communities,” said Mike Kennedy, VP of Growth Partnerships, Non Plus Ultra.Beyond pouring inventive cocktails, NEFT will bring immersive activations such as the NEFT Vodka Mobile Cocktail Lounge to Bay Area audiences, reinforcing its commitment to creativity and community.“This partnership builds on our strong relationships with groups like Levy and AEG,” said Justin Burnett, Chief Sales Officer of NEFT Vodka. “With NPU Live and The Midway, we have a trusted, boots-on-the-ground partner that helps us deepen our presence in California, connect with communities, and bring our brand to life through unforgettable cultural experiences.”Non Plus Ultra has built its reputation by transforming historic and underutilized spaces into cultural playgrounds, with The Midway as its flagship. This philosophy of innovation and adaptive reuse aligns seamlessly with NEFT’s commitment to craft, simplicity, and creativity.Founded in 2011, NEFT Vodka is crafted from mineral-rich water of the Austrian Alps and non-GMO rye grains, with no additives or sugars. The result is a refined, naturally smooth vodka housed in an eco-friendly, distinctive barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.For more information, visit neftvodka.com and follow along at @neftvodka for future events and updates.IMPORTED BY NEFT VODKA USA, INC. MIAMI, FL. 40% ALC./VOL. SIP RESPONSIBLY. DISTILLED FROM RYE. ©2024 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE. 21+ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com ABOUT NPU LiveNPU Live transforms historic and underutilized Bay Area spaces into unforgettable cultural stages. From the Palace of Fine Arts to the San Francisco Mint, our team has produced some of the region’s most iconic shows and partnered with leaders like Goldenvoice to bring festivals such as Portola to life. Today, NPU Live continues to push the boundaries of live entertainment, creating spaces where music, art, and community collide.To learn more, visit NPU.com and themidwaysf.com.

