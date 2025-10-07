The European Union and OSCE strengthen medical capabilities of Tajik Border Troops in Khorog, GBAO

With the support of the European Union, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe concluded a Strengthening Medical Capabilities course for 29 officers (15 women and 14 men) of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The training took place in September 2025 at the Khorog Border Detachment and was delivered under the third phase of the EU-funded project “Stabilization of Tajikistan’s Southern Border Region with Afghanistan.”

Over the four-week course, participants enhanced their skills in emergency first aid, trauma management, evacuation procedures, and field medical support tailored to operational environments. The course also included simulation exercises and scenario-based training to strengthen the practical response capacity of Border Troops during operations.

This initiative highlights the joint commitment of the European Union and the OSCE to promoting security, resilience, and gender-inclusive participation in Tajikistan.