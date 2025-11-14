OSCE promotes international human rights standards during criminal proceedings at a lecture course in Turkmenistan

Over ninety law students including faculty from Turkmenistan’s institutions of higher education learnt international human rights standards during pre-trial stages of criminal proceedings and investigations at an OSCE-organized lecture course that took place from 10 to 14 November 2025 in Ashgabat.

International experts introduced future diplomats, legal professionals and law-enforcement officers to the concept of human rights focusing on their observance in criminal law enforcement.

"This year, the OSCE participating States celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the Organization’s guiding document,” said Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“The Helsinki Final Act was the first multilateral agreement on security where the obligation to respect human rights was mentioned alongside with traditional principles of international law such as the principle of non-interference in internal affairs or the principle of respect for territorial integrity,” added Castberg.

During the five-day course, students discussed the importance of ensuring the right to liberty during the preliminary criminal investigations and the right of suspects and accused persons to defense and qualified legal assistance.

The experts elaborated on the requirements related to the prohibition of ill-treatment applicable in the criminal law context and safeguards against ill-treatment. The lecture course also addressed the causes, consequences and methods of prevention of domestic violence.

The course was hosted by the Institute of International Relations (IIR) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and brought together law students and faculty from the IIR, the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the International University for Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan.