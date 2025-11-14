OSCE promotes energy efficiency technologies at a seminar in Turkmenistan

Some thirty-five students and faculty from the State Energy Institute discussed best practices in the implementation of innovative energy efficiency technologies at an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 13 and 14 November 2025 in Mary, Turkmenistan.

Held in a blended format with online participation of international experts, the seminar provided a platform for discussing innovative energy-efficient technologies and exploring strategies for their implementation.

International experts shared insights into global trends in the area of energy efficiency and elaborated on strategic planning and stakeholder engagement in the implementation of energy efficient technologies.

“Promoting modern energy-efficiency technologies in Turkmenistan strengthens economic resilience while reducing environmental vulnerabilities,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“With this goal in mind, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat facilitates access to international expertise and cutting-edge technologies, offering national partners with new opportunities for sustainable growth,” she added.

“By advancing sustainable energy practices together, we enhance security, stability, and long-term prosperity across the region,” stressed Zurovac-Kuzman.

The seminar provided a comprehensive overview of effective pilot projects in the area of energy efficiency with a special emphasis on a new trend of solar hydrogen panels and explored the linkage of hydrogen and energy efficiency. A national expert facilitated discussions on the role of energy storage systems and new energy-efficient systems. The seminar participants emphasized the importance of the integration of renewable energy and the impact of decarbonization on energy systems.

The activity is a component of the Centre’s continuous support to Turkmenistan in advancing the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy until 2030, as well as the effective enforcement of the Law on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency.

