Young experts strengthen professional skills in field of peace and security at OSCE training course

From 11 to 13 November, the OSCE Secretariat together with the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES) jointly organized an in-person training course in Vienna for 26 members of the OSCE Pool of Young Experts on professional competencies in the field of peace and security with a focus on negotiations.

The training covered such topics as OSCE’s Youth and Security Agenda, young people’s role in conflict prevention, women’s role in diplomacy and multilateralism, and good practices on Youth, Peace and Security Agenda at the international institutions. The participants also discussed how young people in their countries have engaged with peace and security initiatives, and in exercises on simulated multilateral negotiations. The sessions included some participants as co-facilitators and co-trainers.

Alexandra Dienes, Senior Researcher at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, spoke of how collaboration with young people brings new ideas and creative approaches to problem-solving and negotiations. “Working with young people is very rewarding. They give us new perspectives as well as a hope for respectful dialogue and some common ground,” she said.

Participants also explored public speaking techniques and shared experiences with diplomats, public figures and OSCE staff members focused on career advice and challenges in diplomatic affairs. A visit to the Permanent Council session that is held every Thursday at Hofburg was also a chance to witness real-life diplomatic discussions.

Tamuna Japharidze, one of the young participants, highlighted how a number of young people are deeply committed to peace and security issues but lack opportunities to contribute because they are seen as “too young” or “inexperienced”.

“This perception must change,” Japharidze said “If we collectively invest in young people’s skills-building and give them meaningful roles in mediation and dialogue, we can build peace processes that are not only more inclusive but also more sustainable.”

Gent Salihi, another young participant, shared his perspective on how meaningful youth inclusion in negotiations closes generational divides, promotes institutional trust, and advances a culture of dialogue, accountability, and mutual respect that are fundamental for strengthening stability and trust within societies.

The OSCE Pool of Young Experts is a network of 82 young professionals who are all alumni of OSCE activities and motivated to contribute to the work of the OSCE and to peace and security discussions. They range from 18 to 30 years old and are from across the OSCE region.This is the second edition of the training course, with the first held in 2024 for 23 Pool members. These activities are part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region”, which sets out to help empower young leaders in the OSCE region, fostering their potential to shape the future of security and co-operation. The project is funded by Andorra, Finland, Germany, Liechtenstein, Norway and Spain.

This is the second edition of the training course, with the first held in 2024 for 23 Pool members. These activities are part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Accelerating the implementation of the Youth and Security Agenda in the OSCE region”, which sets out to help empower young leaders in the OSCE region, fostering their potential to shape the future of security and co-operation. The project is funded by Andorra, Finland, Germany, Liechtenstein, Norway and Spain.