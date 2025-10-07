Coworks Announces Community Manager of the Year Semi-Finalists for 2025

Meet the semi-finalists for Community Manager of the Year, sponsored by Coworks DeShawn Brown, Coworks CEO

Three exceptional leaders redefine what it means to build community in flexible workspace

Community managers are the heartbeat of the flexible workspace industry. These 3 are the very best of management: leaders who understand that great spaces are built on great relationships. ” — DeShawn Brown, CEO Coworks

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Workspace Association (GWA) has announced three semi-finalists for the prestigious Community Manager of the Year award. The award, sponsored by Coworks space management software for the third consecutive year, will be presented by Coworks CEO DeShawn Brown at the Global Workspace Association conference in Chicago this October.The 2025 finalists represent the future of community management in flexible workspaces: leaders who combine operational excellence with genuine human connection, transforming coworking spaces into places where people truly belong.Brooke Dempster – HAYVN Coworking, ConnecticutIn just eight months as Community Manager, Brooke has become the heart of HAYVN's community through her instinct for unreasonable hospitality. When a member began cancer treatment, she brought nourishing bone broth and organized support. When another member grew frustrated with desk changes, she turned a potential loss into a strengthened relationship with thoughtful gestures—including a treat for his dog. "Making people happy, building relationships—I thrive on solving unexpected challenges and always having something new to do," says Brooke, whose random acts of kindness have become woven into HAYVN's culture.Kathrin Louis – Carr Workplaces, Los AngelesWith nearly 20 years of hospitality experience, Kathrin has created a refuge of consistency in one of the country's most challenging neighborhoods. When wildfires threatened Downtown LA, she sourced air purifiers and checked on members individually. When protests shut down streets, she coordinated security with empathy and flexibility. She's launched donation drives, organized micro-volunteering days, and still found time for moments of levity like National Chocolate Day. "Someone who is curious about people, does not judge others, gets to know people and finds connections," Kathrin explains, describing her approach to building community in crisis.Audrey McKnight – Venture X San Antonio Northwest, San AntonioFor three years, Audrey has led one of Texas's most vibrant coworking communities with a simple philosophy: community first. When a member's child was diagnosed with leukemia, she overhauled their agreement, adjusted their dues, and organized a toy drive for the children's cancer ward. Her combination of relational depth and operational excellence has earned her a spot in the top 10 of corporate leaderboards every single month since opening. "I believe true growth happens when people know they are cared for—because community first means treating every member like family, welcomed, encouraged, and celebrated," says Audrey.About the CM AwardsThe CM Awards recognize community managers who go beyond job descriptions to create meaningful impact in their flexible workspace communities. The program celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and care in fostering environments where members thrive both professionally and personally."Community managers are the heartbeat of the flexible workspace industry," said DeShawn Brown, CEO of Coworks. "These three managers represent the very best of what community management can be: leaders who understand that great spaces are built on great relationships. We're honored to sponsor this award for the third year and celebrate the people who make coworking truly transformative."The winner will be announced at the Global Workspace Association conference in Chicago in October 2025, where Brown will present the award during the conference's awards ceremony.

