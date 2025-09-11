Coworks CEO Sees Space Management Software Fueling Efficiency

Coworking space management software lets you focus on community. Coworks Space Management Software DeShawn Brown, Coworks CEO

As the global coworking industry surges to a projected $25.11 billion market value , operators can compete better with advanced coworking management software.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States had 7,840 coworking locations by Q1 2025, with coworking now accounting for 140 million square feet—approximately 2% of total national office space.Globally, the sector is anticipated to reach $82.12 billion by 2034, maintaining a solid 14.1% annual growth rate. Recent trends point to a shift to larger, amenity-rich shared offices tailored for hybrid workers and enterprise clients, as well as a steady increase in flexible workspace sizes nationwide."The future-minded commercial and corporate folks I talk to see flex and coworking models as a hugely untapped and valuable part of their real estate footprint,” said Coworks CEO DeShawn Brown. “I am excited to see more and more landlords and property managers embrace the model with our platform.”Digital Solutions at the Heart of Modern OperationsCoworking management software like Coworks is now essential, transforming daily operations by automating key processes.In 2023, the management software market was valued at approximately $1.2 billion; by 2032, it is projected to reach around $3.8 billion, reflecting the rising adoption of technology for flexible work environments.Key features that drive this adoption include: Automated Billing & Payments : Coworks software reduces the manager’s administrative workload with secure, recurring payment systems and financial analytics. Real-Time Space & Room Reservations : Coworking and flex office members can instantly book desks, meeting rooms, and amenities with the Coworks app, optimizing occupancy and revenue. Community Management : Operators can send instant messages and emails to members, and the Coworks member directory connects themDoor Access Integration: Ensures seamless access for members and safety for all persons in the space, plus usage statistics for high and low traffic times.The New Standard for OperatorsOperators who use Coworks space management software are better positioned to meet changing expectations and scale their businesses. As coworking spaces grow in sophistication—from urban hubs to suburban expansions—the integration of technology is a defining factor for success."Coworking spaces don’t just sell a place to sit—they build communities and experiences," said Brown, as Coworks software continues to service more traditional coworking spaces, as well as university entrepreneur centers, makerspaces, chambers of commerce and wellness-focused operations. “The focus on community, automation, and flexibility is transforming coworking into the backbone of the modern workplace.”

