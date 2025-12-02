Second Annual Coworking Operators Weekend Event in Feb 2026
Coworking Operators Weekend returns Feb 2026, in Raleigh NC. Real strategies, real talk, and real community for the people who run coworking. Hosted by Coworks.
Register here: https://luma.com/ghnffot9
Hosted by Coworks, the event is arranged and designed alongside creators Jackie LaTranga of Pacific Workplaces and Jerome Chang of BLANKSPACES. The event is a rare opportunity for coworking professionals who are boots on the ground—running spaces, managing teams, welcoming members, and doing the real work that powers the flexible future of work.
This year’s theme, “Built from the Floor Up,” focuses on practical, real-world strategies from people who live and breathe coworking. No high-level evangelism. No corporate fluff. Just a space for operators to connect, reflect, and grow together.
Who should attend?
The Coworking Operators Weekend is designed for:
Independent coworking space owners
Community managers and directors
Multi-location operators
Operators of flex, niche, or hybrid workspace models
Anyone who manages day-to-day coworking operations
What should you expect?
The event is designed to feel less like a conference and more like a working retreat with your smartest peers. You’ll step into a room full of people who get it—folks who’ve patched drywall at 7am before opening, juggled member onboarding while updating the events calendar, and still managed to build thriving communities.
Over the course of the two days, you’ll take part in interactive sessions led by fellow operators who aren’t just talking theory—they’re sharing what’s working (and what’s not) from inside their own spaces. There will be tactical workshops on scaling your business, streamlining with automation, filling your pipeline with quality leads, and building a team that actually sticks around. You’ll learn in small groups, engage in honest conversations, and walk away with new ideas you can implement the minute you get home.
And perhaps most importantly, you’ll find connection—with other operators navigating the same challenges, chasing the same goals, and committed to making coworking better for everyone.
Session topics include:
City as strategic partner – Collaborating with municipalities to grow community
Mail and virtual office as a service – Turning admin into income
Selling space for public events – Bringing in revenue and the neighborhood
From one to many – How to scale your brand without losing your culture
AI in your space – What you're already using, and what to try next
Sustainability and ESG – Going beyond good intentions
Hiring, growing, and keeping great people – Building coworking careers
Lead gen that works – Smarter PPC and aggregator strategies
Event details:
Dates: February 6-7, 2026
Location: Raleigh Founded 509 West North Street, Raleigh NC, 27603
Registration: https://luma.com/ghnffot9
Lauren Walker
Coworks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.