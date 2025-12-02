Second Annual Coworking Operators Weekend Event in Feb 2026

Register now for the Coworking Operators Weekend 2026 in Raleigh NC

Coworking Operators Weekend returns Feb 2026, in Raleigh NC. Real strategies, real talk, and real community for the people who run coworking. Hosted by Coworks.

This year’s theme focuses on practical, real-world strategies from people who work in coworking. No evangelism. No corporate fluff. Just a space for operators to connect, reflect, and grow together.” — DeShawn Brown, Coworks CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual Coworking Operators Weekend is set for February 6-7, 2026, and it’s bringing together the coworking industry’s most committed owners, managers, and community builders for a weekend of learning, sharing, and connection.Register here: https://luma.com/ghnffot9 Hosted by Coworks , the event is arranged and designed alongside creators Jackie LaTranga of Pacific Workplaces and Jerome Chang of BLANKSPACES. The event is a rare opportunity for coworking professionals who are boots on the ground—running spaces, managing teams, welcoming members, and doing the real work that powers the flexible future of work.This year’s theme, “Built from the Floor Up,” focuses on practical, real-world strategies from people who live and breathe coworking. No high-level evangelism. No corporate fluff. Just a space for operators to connect, reflect, and grow together.Who should attend?The Coworking Operators Weekend is designed for:Independent coworking space ownersCommunity managers and directorsMulti-location operatorsOperators of flex, niche, or hybrid workspace modelsAnyone who manages day-to-day coworking operationsWhat should you expect?The event is designed to feel less like a conference and more like a working retreat with your smartest peers. You’ll step into a room full of people who get it—folks who’ve patched drywall at 7am before opening, juggled member onboarding while updating the events calendar, and still managed to build thriving communities.Over the course of the two days, you’ll take part in interactive sessions led by fellow operators who aren’t just talking theory—they’re sharing what’s working (and what’s not) from inside their own spaces. There will be tactical workshops on scaling your business, streamlining with automation, filling your pipeline with quality leads, and building a team that actually sticks around. You’ll learn in small groups, engage in honest conversations, and walk away with new ideas you can implement the minute you get home.And perhaps most importantly, you’ll find connection—with other operators navigating the same challenges, chasing the same goals, and committed to making coworking better for everyone.Session topics include:City as strategic partner – Collaborating with municipalities to grow communityMail and virtual office as a service – Turning admin into incomeSelling space for public events – Bringing in revenue and the neighborhoodFrom one to many – How to scale your brand without losing your cultureAI in your space – What you're already using, and what to try nextSustainability and ESG – Going beyond good intentionsHiring, growing, and keeping great people – Building coworking careersLead gen that works – Smarter PPC and aggregator strategiesEvent details:Dates: February 6-7, 2026Location: Raleigh Founded 509 West North Street, Raleigh NC, 27603Registration: https://luma.com/ghnffot9

