Industry Leaders Unite to Auction 1,200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS
Rare Opportunity for Buyers in the Global Oilseed and Processing Industry
After six months of meticulous preparation and project management led by Troy Fezler of Solutions 4 Manufacturing, this high-capacity plant is now ready for the marketplace. The auction—now live and closing October 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time—features more than 375 lots, representing a rare opportunity for buyers across the oilseed and processing industries.
“This auction represents a significant opportunity for companies to acquire top-tier processing equipment,” said Josh Schneider, Vice President of Schneider Industries. “Partnering with Solutions 4 Manufacturing ensures that every asset is showcased properly.”
Among the highlights are a DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (Lot 108) and a wide range of supporting systems and equipment, all expertly maintained and ready for new operations.
Other Featured Items:
Eurodrive Gearbox for DTDC,
MCI Auto Kicker Grain Analyzer,
(6) Roskamp Flaking Mills,
(3) Ferrell Ross Cracking Mills,
Rotex 2-Deck Rotary Screener Shaker,
Aircom Explosion Isolation Check Valves,
NEW Scalperator Seed Cleaner,
Rice Lake Survivor Truck Scale,
(2) Cleaver Brooks 800 HP Firetube Boilers,
Boiler Deaerator Skid w/ (4) Vertical Boiler Feedwater Pumps,
Square D Model 5 MCC w/ 1200 A Main Breaker,
Industrial Air Blower Units,
Donaldson Baghouses,
Marley 5 Cell Cooling Tower,
And Much More!!
The collaboration between Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, transparency, and value creation in industrial asset recovery. Together, they bring decades of experience, unmatched reach, and proven results to clients around the world.
Auction Details:
Location: Greenwood, Mississippi
Auction Closes: October 15, 10:00 a.m. CT
Lots Available: 375+
Register & Bid: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10577
Media Contact
Josh Schneider
Vice President, Schneider Industries
📞 (314) 853-2636
✉️ joshs@schneiderind.com
Troy Fezler
Solutions 4 Manufacturing
📞 (217) 245-2919 ext. 301
✉️ troy@solutions4mfg.com
Josh Schneider
Schneider Industries, Inc.
+1 3148532636
joshs@schneiderind.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.