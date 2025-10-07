Industry Leaders Unite to Auction 1,200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS

S4M Logo Schneider Industries Logo Lot 108: DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer - Toaster - Dryer - Cooler

Rare Opportunity for Buyers in the Global Oilseed and Processing Industry

This auction represents a significant opportunity for companies to acquire top-tier processing equipment, partnering with Solutions 4 Manufacturing ensures that every asset is showcased properly.” — Josh Schneider

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two powerhouses in industrial asset management, Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing (S4M), have partnered to present an exclusive online auction for a 1,200 Tons-Per-Day Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, Mississippi.After six months of meticulous preparation and project management led by Troy Fezler of Solutions 4 Manufacturing, this high-capacity plant is now ready for the marketplace. The auction—now live and closing October 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time—features more than 375 lots , representing a rare opportunity for buyers across the oilseed and processing industries.“This auction represents a significant opportunity for companies to acquire top-tier processing equipment,” said Josh Schneider, Vice President of Schneider Industries. “Partnering with Solutions 4 Manufacturing ensures that every asset is showcased properly.”Among the highlights are a DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (Lot 108) and a wide range of supporting systems and equipment, all expertly maintained and ready for new operations.Other Featured Items:Eurodrive Gearbox for DTDC,MCI Auto Kicker Grain Analyzer,(6) Roskamp Flaking Mills,(3) Ferrell Ross Cracking Mills,Rotex 2-Deck Rotary Screener Shaker,Aircom Explosion Isolation Check Valves,NEW Scalperator Seed Cleaner,Rice Lake Survivor Truck Scale,(2) Cleaver Brooks 800 HP Firetube Boilers,Boiler Deaerator Skid w/ (4) Vertical Boiler Feedwater Pumps,Square D Model 5 MCC w/ 1200 A Main Breaker,Industrial Air Blower Units,Donaldson Baghouses,Marley 5 Cell Cooling Tower,And Much More!!The collaboration between Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, transparency, and value creation in industrial asset recovery. Together, they bring decades of experience, unmatched reach, and proven results to clients around the world.Auction Details:Location: Greenwood, MississippiAuction Closes: October 15, 10:00 a.m. CTLots Available: 375+Register & Bid: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10577 Media ContactJosh SchneiderVice President, Schneider Industries📞 (314) 853-2636✉️ joshs@schneiderind.comTroy FezlerSolutions 4 Manufacturing📞 (217) 245-2919 ext. 301✉️ troy@solutions4mfg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.