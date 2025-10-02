Industrial Liquidators Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing Team Up for Solvent Extraction Plant

Featured Assets Lot 108: DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer - Toaster - Dryer - Cooler S4M Logo Schneider Industries Logo

1200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS

GREENWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the biggest names in the industrial liquidation sector, Solutions 4 Manufacturing and Schneider Industries, have teamed up to maximize their efforts in the sale of a 1200 Tons per Day Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS. Solutions 4 Manufacturing’s Troy Fezler began efforts to liquidate the assets onsite in Greenwood over 6 months ago. Now, with the clock ticking, they have opted to utilize Schneider Industries to hold an online auction of the remaining assets. The auction is currently live and scheduled to conclude on Oct. 15 at 10 AM Central. With over 375 unique lots , the synergies of Schneider and S4M will be on full display.Schneider Industries has been helping corporations manage surplus assets and liquidate inventory for 30 years. Companies like Emerson Electric, Kraft Foods, and others around the world depend on Schneider Industries to liquidate factory equipment, hold auctions for commercial industrial inventory, and turn commercial real estate properties into liquid assets.Schneider Industries was founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider with the goal to assist corporations in managing their surplus assets, including equipment and real estate. Schneider specializes in maximizing the value of corporations’ surplus and idle equipment by creating individual strategic plans to reach end users thus maximizing value, all the while providing these services in a controlled, secure, and safe environment.Over the years, Schneider Industries has grown to become one of the most recognized companies in its industry. Their personnel and work ethics combine experience, integrity, transparency, professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These features have helped to make Schneider the number one choice to manage surplus assets for over a thousand companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric, to name a few.Schneider Industries structures every asset management plan around each client’s unique criteria. Please reach out to see what Schneider what can do for you!

Legal Disclaimer:

