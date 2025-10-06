Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing Partner to Auction 1200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS

Lot 108: DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer - Toaster - Dryer - Cooler S4M Logo Schneider Industries Logo

Strategic partnership unites two industry leaders to deliver a high-impact auction of a complete soybean processing facility.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two leaders in the industrial liquidation industry, Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing (S4M), have joined forces to manage the sale of a 1,200 Tons-Per-Day Soybean Crush Plant located in Greenwood, Mississippi. After six months of on-site asset preparation led by Troy Fezler of Solutions 4 Manufacturing, the two companies have teamed up to bring the remaining assets to market through an online auction hosted by Schneider Industries. The auction is live now and will conclude on October 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.Featuring over 375 unique lots, the event highlights the combined expertise and efficiency of two of the most trusted names in the industrial liquidation space. Notable assets include a DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (Lot 108) and other major components from the Greenwood facility.This collaboration represents the best of both organizations’ strengths—S4M’s hands-on asset recovery and Schneider’s extensive auction platform—ensuring maximum exposure and value for all available equipment.Featured Items:-DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer – Toaster – Dryer – Cooler,-Eurodrive Gearbox for DTDC,-MCI Auto Kicker Grain Analyzer,-(6) Roskamp Flaking Mills,-(3) Ferrell Ross Cracking Mills,-Rotex 2-Deck Rotary Screener Shaker,-Aircom Explosion Isolation Check Valves,-NEW Scalperator Seed Cleaner,-Rice Lake Survivor Truck Scale,-(2) Cleaver Brooks 800 HP Firetube Boilers,-Boiler Deaerator Skid w/ (4) Vertical Boiler Feedwater Pumps,-Square D Model 5 MCC w/ 1200 A Main Breaker,-Industrial Air Blower Units,-Donaldson Baghouses,-5 Cell Cooling Tower,-And Much More!!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.