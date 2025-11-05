From Brussels to the Bay: Eurelectric and EPRI collaborate to drive AI innovation in Europe’s energy sector

Eurelectric joins EPRI’s Open Power AI (OPAI) Consortium to promote a responsible use of AI to make power systems smarter, cleaner, and more resilient.

AI can transform the way we produce, manage, and consume electricity. But electricity is also the foundation of AI itself — without clean, reliable power, there is no digital revolution.” — Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric

BRUXELLES, BELGIUM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurelectric , the voice of Europe’s electricity industry, has joined the Open Power AI (OPAI) Consortium launched by EPRI, a global, independent, nonprofit energy R&D institute. Through a new Memorandum of Understanding, Eurelectric will help shape the responsible use of artificial intelligence to make power systems smarter, cleaner, and more resilient.At an executive roundtable on AI for Energy and Energy for AI, hosted by the Bits & Watts Initiative at Stanford University, Eurelectric signed an agreement with EPRI, officially becoming part of OPAI, an initiative aimed at harnessing AI for a smarter, and more resilient energy system. This collaboration reflects a shared recognition across the Atlantic that AI and digitalisation are strategic priorities for the power industry.“Digital technologies and AI have the potential to transform the way we produce, manage, and consume electricity, delivering a more resilient and efficient power system. But electricity is also the foundation of AI itself — without clean, reliable power, there is no digital revolution. That’s why we’re proud to partner with EPRI and join the Open Power AI Consortium to drive this transformation together,” said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric."By collaborating with Eurelectric and European industry leaders, we're accelerating the responsible and efficient deployment of AI across the electric industry," said EPRI Vice President and Chief AI Officer Rémi Raphael. "We’re focused on helping deliver secure, resilient, and AI-driven energy solutions through OPAI and its membership.”The case for action is pressing. Eurelectric’s Power Barometer shows that electricity demand from data centres in the EU and the UK to surge from around 100 TWh in 2022 to between 149 TWh and 287 TWh by 2030. To put that in context: 287 TWh equals Spain’s entire electricity consumption in 2024. This illustrates how digitalisation and AI will both transform - and rely on - the power sector.Addressing this challenge, Eurelectric’s Presidency has made AI and the digitalisation of the energy system central priorities for its 2025–2027 work programme, and joining OPAI marks a crucial step in this direction. The consortium brings together utilities, researchers, and technology providers to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions that could:1. Boost grid efficiency and resilience2. Cut system costs3. Accelerate the rollout of clean energy technologies4. Deliver better services for consumersBy joining OPAI, Eurelectric strengthens the transatlantic bridge on energy innovation and ensures that Europe and the United States work hand in hand to shape the future of AI in power systems — for a stronger, cleaner, and more digital future on both sides of the Atlantic.ENDSNote to Editors:Eurelectric is an industry association that represents the interests of the European electricity industry. We seek to contribute to our industry’s competitiveness, provide effective representation in public affairs and promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

