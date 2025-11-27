Electrification for Europe’s industrial future: Eurelectric unites industry and policymakers to shape common solutions

Electrifying energy-intensive operations could become cost-competitive by 2030, with targeted support to close funding gaps and a flexible, decarbonised grid to keep industries competitive.” — Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrification of industrial processes is the way forward to end dependence on fossil fuel imports, strengthen resilience and boost Europe’s competitiveness. Collaboration across sectors is needed to turn this goal into reality. To this end, Eurelectric launched a new initiative bringing together EU policymakers and industry to shape Europe’s next industrial age - powered by clean electricity.Eurelectric today launched its “Power Couples 2.0” roundtable series, an initiative aimed at shaping concrete policies to boost Europe’s industrial competitiveness through electrification – one of the main priorities of the 2025-2027 mandate. The first roundtable focused on energy intensive industrial operations, which are still heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports and vulnerable to price volatility.“Europe’s industrial competitiveness depends on access to affordable, reliable and clean energy,” said Markus Rauramo, President of Eurelectric and CEO of Fortum. “We will not achieve this if we keep relying on imported fossil fuels. Electrifying Europe’s industrial base is essential to secure both our competitiveness and our energy sovereignty.”High energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced many European firms to shut down or relocate operations, leading to a 5% decline in industrial energy consumption in 2023. Although recent data show a modest recovery in some countries, regional disparities remain and electricity demand from industry is still below pre-crisis levels.“Our analysis shows that electrifying energy-intensive operations could become cost-competitive by 2030,” said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric. “This requires targeted support to close the funding gap, as well as a flexible, decarbonised grid allowing industries to switch to electric solutions and remain globally competitive.”Eurelectric has actively engaged with energy intensives to find solutions to their challenges, first through its involvement in the Antwerp Dialogues and later with its report outlining sector-specific electrification pathways. The “Power Couples 2.0” series builds on this work, fostering close collaboration between policymakers and industry to identify the innovations and policy frameworks needed to make large-scale electrification a competitive reality for Europe. The initiative seeks to engage high-level corporate and political decision makers in a series of roundtables. Eurelectric Vice-Presidents – Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie, and Georgios Stassis, Chairman and CEO of PPC, will take active part in the dialogue and engagement with customers.ENDSNote to Editors:Eurelectric represents the interests of the European electricity industry. We seek to contribute to our industry’s competitiveness, provide effective representation in public affairs and promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

