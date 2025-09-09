Eurelectric joins forces with IHA to accelerate pumped storage hydropower and secure Europe’s energy transition

European hydropower leaders signed the Paris Pledge, committing to boost pumped storage and urging EU support for long-duration storage.

As we scale up wind and solar, we must invest in long-duration storage solutions that keep the system reliable, affordable, and resilient. Pumped storage hydropower is indispensable here.” — Kristian Ruby

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today 14 representatives of the entire European hydropower value chain signed the Paris Pledge , jointly launched by the International Hydropower Association (IHA) and Eurelectric and supported by 50+ organisations. Under this initiative, the European hydropower sector commits to unlocking the potential of pumped storage hydropower projects and calls for EU and national regulatory support to meet Europe’s long-duration storage needs.Europe’s power system is undergoing a historic transformation. By 2050, variable renewables like wind and solar are expected to provide over 80% of Europe’s electricity generation capacity. To integrate this clean power effectively, Europe urgently needs long-duration electricity storage to balance supply and demand, stabilise markets, and cut dependence on imported fossil fuels.Pumped storage hydropower (PSH) provides a scalable and cost-effective solution to Europe’s electricity storage needs. At times when power generation from renewables is high, pumped storage can store surplus renewable energy for several hours, days or weeks, and release it when demand is high, providing crucial flexibility and resilience to the grid.That is why Eurelectric has partnered with the International Hydropower Association (IHA) to support the Paris Pledge, a collective commitment from the hydropower sector to scale up pumped storage hydropower.“As we scale up wind and solar at unprecedented speed, we must invest in long-duration storage solutions that keep the system reliable, affordable, and resilient. Pumped storage hydropower is indispensable here. The Paris Pledge is a timely and necessary call to action – and Eurelectric is proud to support it.” – said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric.With 14 signatories representing the entire European hydropower value chain, this pledge presents a series of actions that the hydropower sector and policymakers collectively need to undertake to solve the existing electricity storage and infrastructural gaps and support the rapidly evolving electric power systems.“The Paris Pledge unites the sustainable hydropower industry around one clear objective: to provide the storage backbone for a renewable-powered Europe. By scaling up pumped storage, we can accelerate the energy transition, create jobs, and deliver on Europe’s climate and security goals.” – said Malcolm Turnbull, President of the International Hydropower Association.To unlock the full potential of pumped storage hydropower and support the almost 35 GW pipeline of projects across Europe, the Paris Pledge calls for urgent regulatory support at both EU and national level, including:1 - Launching a dedicated EU initiative to accelerate electricity storage.2 - Treating long-duration storage as a separate priority from short-term solutions in all legislation.3 - Swiftly implementing the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) and the Market Design Reform.4 - Ensuring full and timely rollout of recent European energy directives and reforms.5 - Paying fairly for the system services and security of supply that pumped storage provides.6 - Removing double grid fees on storage to improve economic viability.7 - Streamlining permitting to speed up PSH project development.These points of the Paris Pledge will be delivered to the European Commission during a roundtable in Brussels on 11 September. Representatives of the hydropower sector will have the opportunity to exchange with policymakers and address the regulatory challenges holding back the uptake of pumped storage projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.