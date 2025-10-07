Civetta Property Group Hosts Haunted Open House in Hartranft to Promote Affordable Homeownership in Philadelphia

Haunted by home prices? Break the curse with Civetta’s keys. This Halloween, a haunted house experience meets an affordable solution for first-time buyers.

For many Philadelphians, the idea of owning a home in the city they serve feels impossible. We're using this moment to show that pathways like Turn the Key really do exist.” — Jamie Greco, Principal

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Halloween week, a home in the Hartranft neighborhood will open its doors to the public — but the scariest thing inside isn’t the décor.It’s the fact that many Philadelphians who live and work in this community never expect they’ll be able to purchase a brand-new home here — until now.From Monday, October 27 through Wednesday, October 29, guests are invited to explore The Legend of Civetta's Cursed House: The Secret of the Lost Key, a self-guided haunted walkthrough staged inside a new workforce-priced home at 2150 N 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA.The event is designed to introduce more residents to the Turn the Key (TTK) Initiative — which helps qualified first-time buyers purchase affordable new homes like this one, with down payment assistance and homeownership support.“It’s a fun and theatrical event — but the deeper message is serious,” said Jamie Greco, Principal. “For many Philadelphians, the idea of owning a home in the city they serve feels impossible. We're using this moment to show that pathways like Turn the Key really do exist.”What to Expect:The experience is self-guided and family-friendly. Unfolding like an interactive spooky story, each room reveals part of the fictional “curse” keeping people from calling this house their own — until the Turn the Key initiative shows how to break it.Guests will be able to scan QR codes throughout the home to learn more about TTK and its qualification requirements. There will also be treats, photo ops, and takeaway info for anyone interested in applying or learning more.Event Details:Event Name: The Legend of Civetta's Cursed House: The Secret of the Lost KeyDates: Monday–Wednesday, October 27–29Time: Evening hours to be announcedLocation: 2150 N 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122 (Hartranft neighborhood)Admission: Free and open to the publicRegistration (optional): Link to be shared closer to event dateRecommended For: Prospective first-time buyers and their familiesMedia Opportunities: Press preview and interviews available upon requestWhy It Matters:This event was created to spark curiosity about homeownership and help Philadelphians reimagine what’s possible. It’s both a celebration of creativity, opportunity, and a reminder that affordable homes aren’t out of reach when the right programs are in place.Sample Media Angles:“This haunted house is affordable — but only if you qualify.”“Scary-good news for first-time buyers: Civetta hosts a haunted open house with a twist.”“Behind the cobwebs: a Halloween event shines a light on affordable homeownership in Philly.”About Civetta Property Group:Civetta Property Group is a Philadelphia-based real estate development firm dedicated to building high-quality, affordable housing that strengthens communities and empowers first-time homebuyers. With a focus on modern design, energy efficiency, and long-term affordability, Civetta has played a key role in Philadelphia’s Turn the Key initiative, delivering thoughtfully crafted homes that provide financial stability and homeownership opportunities for Philadelphia’s working and middle-class families. Civetta’s homebuyer advocates provide a helping hand to first-time homebuyers navigating the process. To date, Civetta has completed over 135 Turn the Key homes, with many more in development.About Turn the Key:The Turn the Key (TTK) Initiative provides qualified first-time homebuyers with down payment assistance, education, and access to high-quality affordable homes — helping families build stability, equity, and generational wealth. Learn more at https://phdcphila.org/turnthekey/

