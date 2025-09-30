REAG Facilitates Strategic Acquisition of Family-Owned New Angle Beveling, by Aldora Aluminum & Glass Co. Inc.

REAG logo

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REAG , a premier lower middle market investment banking firm, is proud to announce the successful sale of New Angle Beveling to Aldora Aluminum & Glass Co., Inc. (Aldora).New Angle Beveling (NAB) is a multigenerational family-owned glass manufacturing and fabrication company specializing in the fabrication of Insulated Glass Units (IGU), tempered shower glass doors, and interior architectural aluminum and glass products, serving both residential and commercial glass fabrication markets.Aldora is a leading fabricator of architectural glass and aluminum products, shower doors, and interior glass products with eight manufacturing facilities throughout the Southeast. The company focuses on strategic partnerships with privately held, family-run glass fabricators, serving customers from the Caribbean throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Northeast.“Selling a family business is about much more than a transaction — it’s about finding someone who will treat your life’s work with the same care and commitment you have,” said Greg Martell, Vice President of NAB. “We chose Aldora because they understand that legacy matters, people matter, and customers matter. “Marc Martell, President, added, “Aldora’s family-centric approach and knowing that NAB will have a long-term future in Clearfield (Pa). gave us confidence that our folks and customers would thrive, allowing us to transition the business to a company that shares our values.”"We are very proud to have helped the Martell family (NAB) secure a transition of their family legacy to Aldora. From the moment we met Founder and CEO Leon Silverstein and his team, their extraordinary passion and knowledge of the industry was clear. Leon demonstrated his understanding of not only the business and industry but the responsibility of stewarding what the Martells built to preserve its commitment to employees and the local community,” said Scott Mashuda, founding partner of REAG, who represented New Angle Beveling in this transaction."What made this transaction particularly rewarding was seeing how the Aldora team immediately understood the operational excellence and cultural value that the Martell family had built over decades," added Jaclyn Ring, Director at REAG. "When you find that perfect cultural alignment between buyer and seller, it creates a foundation for long-term success that goes far beyond the financial metrics."REAG served as the sell-side advisor to New Angle Beveling.For more information about REAG's services, visit www.reag.com New Angle Beveling (NAB) is a multi-generational glass manufacturer and fabricator established in 1965 by the Martell family. With over 50 years of history, the company specializes in Insulated Glass Units (IGU) and tempered shower glass doors, serving both residential and commercial markets throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware with a reputation for quality craftsmanship and customer relationships.REAG is a strategic investment banking firm that specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Private Capital Market Advisory Services for founder-led businesses in the lower middle market. With over two decades of experience, REAG delivers creative solutions for complex M&A transactions and navigates sophisticated capital structures where traditional investment banks fall short. We are committed to meaningful engagement and long-term collaboration with founders and family business owners who have built something meaningful and are ready for their next chapter.Aldora Aluminum & Glass Co. Inc. is headquartered in Coral Springs, FL, and provides comprehensive glass and aluminum fabrication services through eight manufacturing facilities throughout the Southeast. The company serves over 2,000 glazier dealers from Kentucky to Florida and exports to the Caribbean, offering full lines of glass and mirror products, including hurricane-resistant and blast-resistant aluminum storefront systems.

