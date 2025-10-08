Bryant Group Launches RISE: A New Leadership Program Elevating Women in Advancement

This is not just leadership training. RISE is about helping high-performing women own their voice, align their values and lead with confidence, clarity and stamina.” — Emili Bennett, Vice President of Leadership Development, Bryant Group

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryant Group, a national leader in executive search and leadership development for mission-driven organizations, announces the launch of RISE: Women Leaders in Advancement, a 10-month cohort program built exclusively for women advancement professionals preparing for senior executive roles.Though women represent the majority of advancement professionals, they occupy roughly one-third of the top executive roles at the nation’s leading institutions. RISE is designed to close that gap—not just by preparing women to rise, but by building sustainable systems of support, leadership resilience and institutional readiness.“This is not just leadership training,” said Emili Bennett, Vice President of Leadership Development at Bryant Group. “RISE is about helping high-performing women own their voice, align their values and lead with confidence, clarity and stamina.”RISE is directed by Emili, whose passion for empowering leaders and building cohesive teams drives her work. With a career focused on helping senior leaders unlock their potential, Emili’s approach emphasizes authentic, sustainable growth and a deep commitment to supporting women on their leadership journeys.Joining Emili as co-facilitator is Salma Adem, Vice President of Planning and Chief of Staff at The University of Texas at Arlington and a Leadership Consultant with Bryant Group. With more than 25 years in higher education, nonprofit management and executive coaching, Salma has guided leaders through complex organizational shifts and helped institutions align priorities for sustainable growth. Her focus on strategic planning and change management will equip RISE participants to navigate transitional periods with clarity and confidence while achieving personal and organizational goals.The RISE program includes engaging quarterly in-person intensives, monthly virtual sessions, one-on-one executive coaching and access to a high-powered network of peers and mentors from across the country.Learn more and apply at bryantgrp.com/rise

