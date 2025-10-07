OEM Downgrades ECC Activation Level for the 2025 Wildfire Season

SALEM, Ore. — On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management officially downgraded its state-level emergency coordination center (ECC) wildfire activation to a Level 4 and is now operating at a normal, steady state.

Recovery Coordination Remains Active

Even with this downgrade in response activation, state-led recovery efforts remain fully active across impacted communities. OEM works closely with local jurisdictions to ensure communities receive the support and resources needed to recover.

OEM has activated the State Recovery Functions and continues to support Long-Term Recovery Groups, while also assisting in the formation of new groups within impacted communities. These groups consist of local voluntary, faith-based and community organizations that work together to address disaster-related unmet needs of individuals and households.

OEM coordinates statewide communication to support local jurisdictions before, during and after disasters. The agency also manages the process for requesting and accessing federal disaster assistance and advocates for Oregonians to receive the maximum support available.

For more information on disaster assistance, OEM’s recovery efforts and how to prepare your community for future emergencies, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.