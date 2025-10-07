Trade, Industry and Competion on SA companies relish prospects of exporting products to Europe

The South African companies that are showcasing their products at the Anuga Food and Beverage Trade Fair in Germany are confident that they will not only fly the South African flag high, but will also return home with good trade leads and deals that will enable them to export their products to Europe.

The participation of the companies in Anuga, which begins in Cologne today and will end on 8 October 2025, has been enabled by the support provided by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic). This is part of the department’s market diversification initiatives aimed at assisting local manufacturers to establish markets in various parts of the world in order to stimulate export-led industrialisation.

The Managing Director of Zazi Productions, Ms Thobeka Ndabula, says she is looking forward to exposing her products to international importers that are expected to descend on the popular trade fair. Zazi is based in Johannesburg where they are manufacturing 100% ready-to-drink juice and dried fruits.

“We are confident that we will return home with several trade leads and at least one or two concrete trade deals that will result in us making a breakthrough into the export market. We are ready to produce products for an export market after expanding our business and installing the necessary production facilities,” says Ndabula.

The Managing Director of Kaukou, Mr Theo Adams, says Anuga provides an opportunity for his company to increase its international client base for the honey bush tea that they produce in the Garden Route of the Western Cape.

“We are looking forward to increasing our export sales by securing new clients for our products. We are currently exporting to Europe on a limited scale and we plan to make use of our participation here in Anuga to expand our footprint and penetrate Europe and other markets,” says Adams.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bloemfontein-based Buttercup Farmhouse, Ms Chantelle De Bruyn-Motshabi, is also thrilled about the prospects of entering an export market.

“We are delighted for the opportunity presented to us by the dtic to showcase our unique, niche coffee product made from vegetables. We are looking forward to establishing niche contacts and open to building long-term relationships in the retail sector with international buyers and importers,” adds De Bruyn-Motshabi.

Anuga is a biennial event that is regarded as the world’s largest and most important food and beverage fair. It attracts distributors, retailers, importers and wholesalers of food and beverages from all continents. In the 36th edition of Anuga in 2023, more than 7 900 companies from 118 countries exhibited, and more than 140 000 trade visitors from 200 countries flocked to the event.

