International Relations and Cooperation on release of South African citizens following Global Flotilla detention

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South African citizens who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative.

We have received confirmation that the individuals in question are scheduled to be released from detention and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan tomorrow morning.

Minister Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.

The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.

