Minister Buti Manamela announces Stabilisation and Governance Support Team for the College of Cape Town

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Stabilisation and Governance Support Team (SGST) for the College of Cape Town for TVET, in terms of Section 46(1) of the Continuing Education and Training Act, 16 of 2006.

The SGST has been established to restore institutional stability, rebuild trust in governance, and ensure the continuity of teaching and learning at the critical college following months of tension and management breakdowns.

Minister Manamela reiterated his concerns about leadership and governance conflicts involving the college leadership despite the college’s continued favourable performance in key areas. These include maintaining an unqualified audit opinion, achieving improved student certification rates, and expanding partnerships in digital learning and skills development.

The SGST will be chaired by Advocate J.B. Skosana (SC), supported by Prof. Busani Ngcaweni (governance and policy specialist) and Ms Joyce Nkopane (labour relations expert). The team will be assisted by a DHET-appointed secretariat and technical advisor.

The mandate of the SGST is to:

Conduct an independent fact-finding process into the governance and management challenges at the College

Mediate and facilitate solutions between the Principal, Council, and Deputy Principals

Recommend corrective steps to restore effective governance, improve labour relations, and protect the academic project

The Team will begin its work within the next week and will submit an interim report in 21 days and a final report within 45 days. Pending its report, all new disciplinary processes involving the Principal, Council Chair, and Deputy Principals will remain suspended to prevent further escalation.

“This intervention is not about taking sides, but about restoring order and protecting the right of students to learn in a stable and functional environment. We must focus our collective energies on education, not on internal conflicts,” emphasised Minister Manamela.

The Minister will table the final outcomes of the SGST before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education as required under Section 46 of the CET Act.

